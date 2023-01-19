53rd Special Convocation Ceremonies of (UNILAG) held in Lagos

L-r… Prof Chancellor and Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG), Distinguished Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso; Best Ph.D. in Guidance and Counseling, Best Ph.D. Thesis in Humanities, KEIENKA, Rita Okorite Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; The Overall Best Ph.D., Thesis award for the year he obtained his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering YINUSA, Ahmed Amoo.

L-r… Prof Chancellor and Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG), Distinguished Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Gold Medal Award winner Professor of Mathematics, Prof Johnson Olaleru, his wife Dr (Mrs.) Fatsuma and Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki.

L-r…Prof Chancellor and Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG), Distinguished Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Present Gold Medal Award to a Theatre Guru, Prof Duro Oni and Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki.

L-r… Imam of UNILAG Community Mosque, Professor Ismail Musa and Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani.

L-r … Executive Secretary UNILAG Alumni Association, Yetunde Abatan; with President (Worldwide) UNILAG Alumni Association, Engr Ife Oyedele.

L-r…Group Managing Director 67 Media Limited, Ime Ufot; National Secretary UNILAG Alumni Association, Chief Adebisi Odundipe and National vice President 1 UNILAG Alumni Association Dr. Bala Yesufu.

L-r… Director, Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit, Professor Grace Otinwa; Gold Medal Awardee, Prof Duro Oni; Director of Academic Planning,) Professor Mopelola Olusakin and Distinguished Professor Cecilia Ihuoma Igwilo.

L-r… Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, UNILAG * Professor (Mrs.) Folasade Akinsola; Gold Medal Awardee, Prof Duro Oni and Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Udeani.

Cross section of the graduating Students during the 53rd Special Convocation Ceremonies of (UNILAG) on 18/1/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

