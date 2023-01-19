Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

53rd Special Convocation Ceremonies of (UNILAG) held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Prof Chancellor and  Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG)  ,Distinguished Senator Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso ; Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission  Dr  Chris Maiayaki ; pose  with the oldest graduating Student .DUYILE , Dayo Michael who obtained his PH.D. in Mass Communication at the age of 83 years; Vice-Chancellor   (UNILAG)  Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service)  Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service ) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; during the 53rd Special Convocation Ceremonies of  (UNILAG) on 18/1/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Prof Chancellor and Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG), Distinguished Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso; Best Ph.D. in Guidance and Counseling, Best Ph.D. Thesis in Humanities, KEIENKA, Rita Okorite Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; The Overall Best Ph.D., Thesis award for the year he obtained his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering YINUSA, Ahmed Amoo.

L-r… Prof Chancellor and  Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG), Distinguished Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso;  Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Gold Medal Award winner Professor of Mathematics, Prof Johnson Olaleru, his wife Dr (Mrs.)  Fatsuma and Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission  Dr.  Chris Maiayaki.

L-r…Prof Chancellor and Chairman of the Council University of Lagos (UNILAG), Distinguished Senator Dr. Olanrewaju Tejuoso; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Present Gold Medal Award to a Theatre Guru, Prof Duro Oni and  Deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Administration, National Universities Commission Dr. Chris Maiayaki.

L-r…  Imam of UNILAG Community Mosque, Professor Ismail Musa and   Chaplain Chapel of Christ Our Light (UNILAG) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani.

L-r … Executive  Secretary UNILAG Alumni Association, Yetunde Abatan;  with President (Worldwide) UNILAG Alumni Association, Engr Ife Oyedele.

L-r…Group Managing Director 67 Media Limited, Ime Ufot; National Secretary UNILAG Alumni Association, Chief Adebisi Odundipe and National vice President 1 UNILAG Alumni Association Dr. Bala Yesufu.

L-r… Director, Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit,  Professor Grace Otinwa; Gold Medal Awardee, Prof Duro Oni; Director of Academic Planning,) Professor Mopelola  Olusakin and   Distinguished Professor Cecilia Ihuoma Igwilo.

L-r… Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, UNILAG * Professor (Mrs.) Folasade Akinsola; Gold Medal Awardee, Prof Duro Oni and   Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAGProfUchenna  Udeani.

Cross section of the graduating Students during the 53rd Special Convocation Ceremonies of  (UNILAG) on 18/1/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

 

Continue Reading
Peter 8686 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 20, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 19, 2023

Mr Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu delivered Convocation Lecture at…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 19, 2023

1 of 264