500,000 vulnerable households to benefit as Sanwo-Olu flags off distribution of palliatives in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday flagged off the distribution of 500,000 food items for the vulnerable households in the State.

With the move over 2,500 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in bag manufacturing, food aggregation, packaging, and logistics, while over 25,000 employees of the MSMEs will be impacted.

There are two methodologies used in the distribution which include, bulk food items (50kg Rice, 50kg Garri and 100kg Beans) for groups, and food boxes (10kg Rice, 5kg Garri, and 5kg Beans) for individual vulnerable households.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that Monitoring Committee with members drawn from religious groups, Trade Unions, People with Disability, Civil Society/Non-Governmental organisations, Youth Group, Community Development Councils and representatives of the Lagos State House of Assembly will be constituted to ensure transparency.

The distribution of the food items to vulnerable households will be done through Groups, Institutions, Non-governmental Organisations, Community Development Committees, People Living with Disability and Social Protection Department in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget using the Social Register of vulnerable in the State.

The State Government had earlier announced a number of measures aimed at ameliorating the effect of the removal of the subsidy.

The palliative measures which are already being implemented includes a 50% reduction in transportation cost in the Government-owned bus system and free health services for pregnant women in Government hospitals among others.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I stand before you all today, deeply aware of the challenges that many Lagosians have been facing with regards to the sharp increases in transportation cost and the prices of essential food items across the State as a direct effect of the policy on the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government.

“One of the measures which we announced and being formally flagged off today is the distribution of food items for vulnerable households through the Lagos Food Bank Programme.

“The Strategic goal of this programme is to reach 500,000 vulnerable households in the State with staple food items using two methodologies – bulk food items (50kg Rice, 50kg Garri and 100kg Beans) for groups, and food boxes (10kg Rice, 5kg Garri, and 5kg Beans) for individual vulnerable households.”

To ensure transparency in the implementation of this intervention, a Monitoring Committee with members drawn from religious groups, Trade Unions, People with Disability, Civil Society/Non-Governmental organisations, Youth Group, Community Development Councils and representatives of the Lagos State House of Assembly will be constituted.

Sanwo-Olu added, “Further to this, distribution will be phased among the various beneficiary groups for ease of the distribution process. In line with this plan, each group will be duly informed of the date for collection.

“Overall, this initiative will directly impact 500,000 benefitting households, over 2,500 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises involved in bag manufacturing, food aggregation, packaging, and logistics, while over 25,000 employees of the MSMEs will be indirectly impacted.

“I will like to use this opportunity to solicit for the support of well-meaning and public spirited individuals and organisations for this programme so that more of our people in need of this intervention can be reached. Be rest assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that all items received get to the intended beneficiaries,” the Governor stated.

While acknowledging the economic challenges being experience at this time, the Governor stated, “The policies being implemented right now by the Federal government are difficult but necessary measures that must be taken to reposition our economy on the path of sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

“I am therefore appealing for the continued understanding of all Lagosians with the assurance that we will do everything within our capacity to implement measures that will cushion this temporary pain as we continue to initiate programmes and projects that will uplift our people and provide quality living conditions to all.”