500 persons benefit from Sen. Sam Egwu  skill acquisition training in Ebony

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

No fewer than 500 persons comprising men, women and youths, benefited from a three-day skill acquisition training on borehole maintenance/water treatment techniques, courtesy of the Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone, Dr Sam Egwu.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the four Local Governments Areas that make up the zone namely Abakaliki, Izzi, Ebonyi and Ohaukwu. The training and empowerment programme which commenced last Thursday, was facilitated by Dr Egwu in collaboration with Federal Government Agency known as “Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority (AIRBDA)

Declaring the 3-day training and empowerment programme close on Saturday, Dr Egwu who is seeking re-election in the National Assembly, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the skills acquired and be self-reliant.

Egwu represented by Engr Collins Nweze, commended the resource persons from Anambra, Imo River Basin Authority, for impacting skills on borehole maintenance/water treatment to the participants.

He said, “I facilitated this programme, powered by the Federal Government Agency (Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority), for the general benefit of my constituents, especially in having potable water in their various homes and communities”

Egwu at the event presented Water Purifier machines, 8-Step Filteration System, Empowerment kits, and N50,000 cash, to each of the beneficiaries to enable them utilize the skills acquired in promoting water sanitation/hygiene in the constituency.

“I am committed to ensuring that every village in my Senatorial District has a functional Borehole. There is need to train and equip my constituents towards having basic skills in borehole maintenance and modern water treatment to make them self-reliant in the area.

“I am confident that most of the beneficiaries would be spirited to establish either a Bottled or Sachet Water Factory, have modern treated/branded potable water and make a promising living. I have drilled bore-holes, installed electricity, transformers, street lights in every village across the four Local Government Areas of my senatorial zone”, he added.

Earlier in a Lecture titled “Modern technique of Treating Hydro-Water for Drinking, a Geologist with Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority Engr Charles Izuchukwu Eze, said that “Geographical Positioning System (GPS), were used in testing the water before usage. The PH-Test, water has basic test, 6.5 to 7.5 is the best water a person can take, 0 to 6.5 is acidic/salty water and needs treatment”.

He said that participants having understood the skill in borehole maintenance, must be productive, use the knowledge acquired as a skill to cater for themselves/families.

He said that Dr Sam Egwu utilized effectively the SDG-WASH Programme (Water Sanitation Hygiene), in providing potable water to his constituents

Various Speakers at the event notably Barrister Obinna Iteshi (PDP Candidate for Ebonyi North West Constituency), the Candidate for Abakaliki North Constituency Hon Victor Nwoke and a Chieftain of PDP Hon Christopher Mkpuma, commended Senator Sam Egwu’s for his numerous achievements in the National Assembly.

They enjoined the beneficiaries to replicate the gesture at their polling units by ensuring Senator Egwu re-election during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

In an interview, some of the beneficiaries namely Mr Bernard Akputa, Mrs Bethel Aragba and Eze Maduabuchi, commended Senator Egwu for the delivery of democratic dividends to the people and assured him of their unwavering support at all times.