50-yr-old woman in police net for beating her fragile 75-yr-old mum for defecating

Pamela Eboh, Awka

A 50-year-old woman, Ukamaka Udeugbo has been arrested by Police in Anambra State for mercilessly flogging, kicking and pouring bucket of water on her 75- year-old mother.

The video of the incident which happened at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state showed the lady in wrapper beating and kicking her aged mother who was naked and lying defenceless on the ground over an accusation of defecating in the house.

The video which has circulated widely on social media has also drawn condemnation from many people.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the woman has been arrested and would be prosecuted.

He said, “Operatives attached to Abagana Division, have also rescued the aged woman being cruelly treated by another woman at Umudunu village, Abagana.

“She has been handed over to the Ministry of women affairs and social welfare.

“The suspect Ukamaka Udeugbo ‘F’ aged 50 years turned out to be her biological daughter in a video clip that went viral.

“The suspect who flogged the naked aged woman repeatedly and threw buckets of water on her while lying on the floor has been arrested and detained for prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye has directed the transfer of the case to State CID in the public interest and has authorized that the aged woman be handed to Commissioner for Women Affairs for adequate care by the State Government.

“The suspect is to be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.”