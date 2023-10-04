50  youths  receive  NDE  training on vocational skills in Imo 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

About 50 youths have began training on vocational skills by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Imo state

The youths are being trained has begun training of 50 under the Youths Transformation Training Scheme (YTTS) of the Directorate

The Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, declared the training open in Owerri, on Friday.

Represented by the Imo state Coordinator of the NDE, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, the Director General said, ” the YTTS, put together by the Vocational Skills Department (VSD) of the Directorate, would impart viable skills to the beneficiaries.”

He disclosed that 800 persons were captured for the scheme in Nigeria, with 50 trainees from Imo State.

According to him, ” the skills include furniture making which training would last for 18months; computer web design for six months and electrical installation which would last for 18 months ” .

He noted that the training was aimed at imparting skills in unemployed persons to enable them become proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively to the economic growth of Nigeria.

The Director General, advised trainees to take the opportunity seriously so as to justify their selection from among many other applicants.

“ In a rapidly changing world, it is crucial to invest in our youths, providing you the necessary skills, tools and opportunities to thrive.

“ 42 trainees already started training and are still in training. The eight trainees having their orientation today are to make up the number to 50 trainees for Imo.

“ These skills we have in place for you will help you foster personal growth, resilience and leadership qualities that will shape you as our future leaders.

“ We believe that this programme will create a safe space where you can explore your passions , discover your strengths and overcome challenges “, he said.

Speaking, Head of the VSD, Mallam Isa Abdu, advised the trainees to take the training seriously as it would help them overcome the challenges of joblessness and loss of self worth.

Abdu, represented by Mrs Margaret Ezekwu, a senior staff of the directorate, said that although many persons expressed interest in the training, only a few were chosen.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries to justify their selection and the resources expended on them.