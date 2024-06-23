50 Reps write Tinubu, pleads for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Fifty members of the House of Representatives from different parts of Nigeria and political parties, known as Concerned Federal Lawmakers for Peace and Security in the South East, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to invoke Section 174 of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 107(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The lawmakers made this appeal in a three-page letter signed by the lawmakers, dated June 19, 2024, and addressed to the President.

The lawmakers also appealed to President Tinubu to commence a presidential peace initiative to address all issues and challenges bedeviling the southeast region of Nigeria.

The signatories include Hon Obi Aguocha (Abia), Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere (Imo), Hon. Aliyu Mustapha (Kaduna), Hon Midala Balami (Borno), Hon Afam Ogene (Anambra), Hon. Abiante Awaji-Inombek (Rivers), Hon Dominic Okafor (Anambra), Hon Etanabene Benedict (Delta), Hon. Shehu Dalhatu (Katsina), Hon Chinedu Emeka Martins (Imo), Hon. Matthew Nwogu (Imo), Hon. Muhammed Buba Jagere (Yobe), Hon Peter Aniekwe (Anambra), Hon Koki Sagir (Kano), Hon Amobi Oga (Abia), Hon Gwacham Chinwe (Anambra), Hon Uchenna Okonkwo (Anambra), Hon. Abdulmaleek Danga (Kogi), Hon. Osi Nkemkama (Ebonyi), and others.

They urged the President to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, to invoke his powers of nolle prosequi under the provisions of Section 174(1) of the Constitution and Section 107(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, and cause the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and discontinue his trial.

According to the lawmakers, they believe it is long overdue and would be instrumental in opening the door for much-needed conversations surrounding peace restoration and inclusivity as well as addressing the issues that led to the agitations.

They recalled that the President extended this gesture through the office of the Attorney General in the charge involving Omoyele Sowore, wherein he was charged with treasonable felony in Charge No FHC/ABJ CR/235/2019, and Sunday Igboho.

The concerned legislators lamented that the South-East is in turmoil and unsafe for various reasons, including a breakdown of security, a downturn of economic activities, families running away from their homes, and businesses crumbling.

They suggested that fixing the challenges in the South-East would go a long way in changing the narrative and showcasing the President’s commitment to upholding the principles of rule of law, justice and fairness, which are the bedrock of our democracy.

They also stated that addressing issues through dialogue rather than prolonged political and judicial persecution would pave the way for peace initiatives, economic revitalization, and a renewed sense of belonging among the citizens of the southeast.

Expressing optimism about a positive response from the President, the concerned lawmakers added that this would enhance President Tinubu’s administration’s legacy as one that prioritizes national unity, peace, and progress.

The letter read in part, “Your Excellency, we are concerned members of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a strong belief and trust that the RENEWED HOPE agenda of His Excellency and the various positive reforms would be seen and felt by all.

” It is against this backdrop that we, the undersigned, hereby beseech Your Excellency to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, to invoke his powers of nolle prosequi under the provisions of Section 174(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 107(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, and cause the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and discontinue his trial.

“We collectively believe this is long overdue and would be instrumental in opening the door for much-needed conversations surrounding peace reformation and inclusivity, as well as addressing the issues that led to the agitations, especially at this time when Nigeria is going through several constitutional reforms.

“Your Excellency, we resolutely believe that this singular act can serve as a pivotal gesture towards national unity, as it would address some of the political, security, and economic concerns in the region. It would encourage stakeholders from the Southeast to engage more actively in the national discussions on the renewed hope agenda, thereby promoting inclusivity and addressing long-standing grievances.

“This, we believe, will also help dismantle the apparatus of violence and restiveness that has plagued the region, allowing for a focus on economic growth and development. This comes at a time when the nation-state is under enormous pressure, including but not limited to unemployment, insecurity, hunger, and poverty, thereby de-escalating tension from all sides.

“Moreover, we, as key actors in the renewed hope agenda of Your Excellency, are not unmindful of the fact that Your Excellency has extended this gesture through the office of the Attorney General in the charge involving Omoyele Sowore, wherein he was charged with treasonable felony in Charge No. FHC/ABJ CR/235/2019, Sunday Igboho, and others.

“All these recorded tremendous successes, especially in resolving the crisis within the North-Central, North-Eastern, and South-South regions, not forgetting peace efforts in the Niger-Delta region, which have helped in many ways.

“The establishment of the North East Development Commission, Ministry of the Niger-Delta, Niger-Delta Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty, various host community laws, etc., were all commitments to show good faith to the plight of the people as well as resolving regional conflicts.

“It is, therefore, our conviction that fixing the challenges in the South-East would go a long way in changing the narrative and showcasing your commitment to upholding the principles of rule of law, justice, and fairness, which are the bedrock of our democracy.

“It would also set a precedent for addressing issues through dialogue rather than prolonged political and judicial persecution and a brass show of executive lawlessness.

“We, therefore, implore Your Excellency to adopt this approach, save the South-East, and pave the way for a national conversation to restore, safeguard, and improve the resources and economic activities in the South-East.

“The primary responsibility of the government is the protection of lives and property. Facilitating the release of Nnamdi Kanu would demonstrate a commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness, which are the bedrock of our democracy.

“Your Excellency, the benefits of such a bold and compassionate act are manifold.

“It would pave the way for peace initiatives, economic revitalization, and a renewed sense of belonging among the citizens of the Southeast.

“It would also enhance your administration’s legacy as one that prioritizes national unity, peace, and progress.

“We are hopeful that you will consider this request with the gravity it deserves and take the necessary steps to bring about a new era of peace and inclusivity in Nigeria. Thank you, Your Excellency, for your attention to this important matter, and we look forward to a positive response.”