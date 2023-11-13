5 die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway accident

Five persons died while one sustained injuries in an accident at Ososa Junction on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Sunday.

Eight persons were involved in the accident, but two escaped unhurt.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

She said the early morning crash involved an unregistered Mack truck and a Honda Accord car also without a registration number.

Okpe said the accident was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of the Honda car leading to a collision.

She added that the injured victim was taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.