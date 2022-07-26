$470m  Abuja Water Project suffers set back as FG reneges on counter part funding 

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Ongoing $470million Greeter Abuja Water Project , may have suffered set back as the federal government failed to release 20% counterpart fund for execution and delivery of the project as planned .

Addressing the members of Senate Committee on FCT and newsmen during an oversight function at Jahi site on the state of the project being handled by China Geo – engineering Company ( CGC ) , the Project Manager , Zhong Xiang said while China Exim Bank has released $150m , the Federal Government of Nigeria is yet to release any portion of the 20% counterpart fund .

Xiang who made the disclosure on Monday during oversight tour of the Senate Committee on FCT on various projects being executed across the various districts said what was earlier considered to be a legacy project is seriously threatened now as far as execution and delivery are concerned.

” This project is conceptualized to boost water supply across the various districts in the federal capital territory but what is delaying its full blown execution , is the failure of the federal government of Nigeria to meet her own obligation .

” As handlers of the project , we appeal to the Hon Minister and Distinguished Senators to please help in facilitating the release of the 20% counterpart funding”, he said .

However other districts visited by the Senate Committee , show serious project execution .

At Institutional District alone , the sum of N34billion has been earmarked for construction of roads , bridges , railway corridors etc , many of which are ongoing and at various stages of completion.

Speaking in one of the sites at Institutional District , the FCT Minister , Mallam Musa Mohammad Bello said the district is named Institutional due to avalanche of Institutions in the area .

According to him, some of the Institutions are National Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) , ECOWAS Parliament , ECOWAS Commission , National Judicial Institute , First Ladies Peace Mission , Baze University , Nile University , Teaching Hospital etc .

” This Institutional District strecthes across Ring road 3 and Airport Expressway with required supportive infrastructure “, he said .