42 year old man arrested for abducting, defiling 11 year old girl in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 42 year old man identified as Bro Joe, for allegedly defiling an 11 year old girl in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Joe and two other young men whose identity are yet to be ascertained were accused of abducting the minor at Ogbogoro area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State and took her to an uncompleted building in an unknown location where she was held captive for two days and defiled after chaining her.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The suspects, we gathered intercepted and abducted the minor at about 7pm on 15th February, 2024 while she was on an errand for her mother.

The minor’s mother and neigbours had gone to Ozuoba Police Division on the fateful day to declare her missing but the Police said that she cannot be declared wanted since it was not up to twenty-four hours after her disappearance.

Mr. Anele Aleruchi, father of the 11 year old girl in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt appealed for justice for his daughter.

Mr. Anele had earlier told our reporter that Medical result examination conducted on the minor shows she has been penetrated.

Speaking on the incident, National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, Comrade Prince Wiro commended the police for their efforts and called for thorough investigation into the incident, and urged that the suspects be prosecuted and arraigned in court, if found culpable.

The rights advocate warned persons pushing for ‘settlement’ of the case out of Police Station to desist forth with.