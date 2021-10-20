40th anniversary of LAWAN; Milestone recognition for Sanwo-Sanwo-Olu,Bello, Ngige, Dangote, others

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Labour Writers’ Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) has concluded arrangements to hold its 40th anniversary in Lagos on Thursday, October 21 2021

The association would during its 40th anniversary celebrations this week, inducts some important dignitaries into its milestone hall of fame.

Some of the dignitaries include, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Kogi state counterpart, Yahaya Bello: the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Chris Ngige: the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Others are some labour unions, banks and corporate bodies among others.

Tagged, Growing Insecurity and Unemployment: The Wayforward ,”the lecture marking the event would hold at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

Aimed at celebrating the contributions of labour writers to the national development in the last 40years, the event is expected to attract labour and political leaders, who have distinguished themselves in different walks of life.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Association, Comrade (Mrs) Bimbola Oyesola and Ufomba Uzuegbu, the Association said it is very confident that the quality of speakers expected at the event would proffer solutions to the myriads of security and unemployment challenges confronting the nation.

According to the Association, there could not be a better time for Nigeria than now to have such programme that would address insecurity, job creation, inflation as well as general economic disruptions that might bring the nation to its kneels.

“Over the years, our colleagues from print, electronic and online media have been vigorously involved in trying to proffer solutions to various challenges affecting virtually all parts of the nation.

“In the last 40 years, LAWAN, as a body, has remained an unwavering pillar of support to the organised labour, the people and government by ensuring that we bridge communication gaps among them.

“I recall that our commitment to ensure the best for workers and Nigerians in general has seen the founders of this association as well as those currently on ground putting their energies forward to achieve this in the face of several crises between organised labour and the employers.

“We have no doubt that the array of dignitaries expected, will speak truth to the powers that be and create a pathway for the government to find a lasting and enduring solution to the intractable security challenges that our dear country has unfortunately found itself.”

Also expected at the event are NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, other labour unions, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Honorable Mudashiru Obasa, some members of the State House of Assembly, among others.