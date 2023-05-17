Champion Newspapers Limited
4 UNICEF officials feared killed by unknown gunmen

By Phil Okose, Onitsha
No fewer than four officials of  United Nations International  Children Emagency Fund,, UNICEF, were Tuesday, reportedly feared killed by unknown gunmen between Amiyi/Eke Ochuche junction, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State.
According to sources, the incident which happened about 4.30pm, caused fear amongst the residents who were waiting for medical treatment from the UNICEF team.
“They were reportedly ambushed  and about four of them were gunned down while others escaped with their vehicle that has the inscription, UNICEF,” said impeccable inside source.
“Some of the dead who met their untimely death were whites who were on a medical outreach to the rural rivarine areas,” he further explained.
Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, (DSP), said he was not aware of the incident.
