4 feared dead in Enugu as unknown gunmen attack Army checkpoint

By Cosmas Chukwu

Unknown gunmen Tuesday morning attacked Army Checkpoint at Obeagu-Amodu road in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State.

Reports say that the hoodlums stormed the area in two Lexus Jeeps and one Toyota Sienna bus around 7:25 am.

They reportedly opened fire at the combined team of Police and military.

Number of casualty was yet to be confirmed but there are speculations that about four deaths were recorded during the shootout.

Our source confirmed heavy security presence currently in the area as motorists are subjected to stop and search.

Efforts to get police reaction failed as the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Daniel Ndukwe did not pick his calls just the Army are keeping mum

Local reports say the military have invaded the area, beating and chasing the indigenes.