4-day-old baby survives generator fumes as other family members, apprentice perish

Pamela Eboh, Awka

A family of four has been killed after inhaling generator fumes during their first night in their new home at Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Also killed by the poisonous fumes was a new apprentice that came to stay with the family.

Daily Champion gathered that the man’s wife had just been delivered of a baby, and in a bid to give the wife a surprise gift, the man, who is a trader, quickly arranged for the family to move to the new house.

Sympathisers who wailed uncontrollably at Borromeo hospital, Onitsha where the bodies were rushed to said the man, Identified as Ifeanyi from Enugu state and a trader at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market, had planned a surprise package for his wife after her discharge from the hospital having been delivered of a new baby by deciding that they would park into his new mansion at Nkwele Ezunaka to celebrate the new born and new house together .

“Following a blackout from the public power source, he put on the generator stationed at the veranda close to the bedroom to provide light in the new house that night.

“They were said to have chatted heartily as they made merry into the night before they slept off without putting off the generator.

“The next morning, a friend of his who was supposed to join them in the celebration but could not make it went to felicitate with them only to discover that the doors were locked but the generator was still buzzing.

“After knocking continuously without response, he alerted other neighbours and they forced the door open and saw the lifeless bodies.

“On rushing them to the hospital, the wife and one of the daughters were still semi-conscious but later on died after all resuscitation efforts including fixing them on oxygen failed.

“Only the four-day old baby survived without any crisis thereby raising more curiosity on the circumstances of their death.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Onitsha Bridgehead drug market, Ndubuisi Chukwuneta who confirmed the development described the deceased Ifeanyi as a hardworking young man who desired the best for his family.

Rev. Fr. Izunna Okonkwo, the Manager of St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onistha, confirmed that only the new born baby was in stable condition when they reached the hospital as four had already died before they got to the facility.