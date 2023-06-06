3rd Edition of Finance and Investment South West Summit Holds in Ibadan

— As ‘’ My Pot of Gold’’ is launched

By Patience Ogbo

The 3rd edition of the Finance and Investment South West Summit has been successfully hosted in Ibadan the Oyo state capital. This year’s theme ‘’ Technology in Finance ‘’ is said to be apt as financial gurus who spoke during the conference explained how technology enhances jobs, improves finances and impact positively on our daily activities.

The summit’s convener, Dr. Odeyale Ayo – Fashida while speaking about the summit emphasized financial prudence by using technology. Dr. Ayo- Fashida said ‘’It is an annual intervention programme that was put together for professionals in the finance industry and other sectors. The reason for this submits is to discuss topical issues. Professionals have issues that they are always battling with. For instance, they go out early as possible and come back late. Some of them have issues in the homes; there is also the issue of mental health. When people go out and where their children stay, they have issues with their spouses, all these in relations to their personal finances. It is not all about finance as the summit will talk about mental health, how to manage your personal finance, recent development of fuel subsidy removal. The theme for this year which is technology in finances talks about how people can leverage technology in their daily activity’’

Mr. Opoola Olayiwola in his keynote address talked about artificial Intelligence in jobs and finance management that smart competitors employ to take jobs away from others. He emphasized that artificial intelligence tools can be use in all fields of endevours to make work faster , smarter and companies who leverage on this tools are far ahead of the competitors adding that AI tools can take away jobs from workers that are not technologically driven.

Also in his speech, Dr. Morakinyo Oloyede talked about the future of work to be technologically driven . He added that there is the need to upskill, reskill, and acquire multiple skills in the face of declining occupation and finance . He said ‘’ We must be receptive of technology because work is becoming dynamic , competitive with the use of artificial intelligence and financial technology’’ .

In their contribution, Molly Specialist hospital talked about communicable disease and the need to carry out regular medical checks .

Dr. Temi Alade- Mustapha discussed recent financial policies in respect to the naira redesign and cashless policies while Mrs. Jumoke Caxton-Martins talked about the impact of technology on personal finance . In order to address the issue of mental health, a panel session led by Toyin Adesoji Kolapo Adekoya discussed the need to take mental health seriously to avoid emotional breakdown due to life challenges, financial difficulties, rejection, heartbreak and other negative tendencies that can cause one to be mentally stressed out.

Other side activities at the summit include free medical check up by Molly Specialist Hospital, Lofash Chess Academy and a raffle draw among others .

During the course of the summit, a book written by Dr. Ayo – Fashida titled ‘’ My Pot of Gold’’ was launched at the event . Speaking about the importance of the book, Dr. Ayo- Fashida said ‘’ The book is a finance book which talks about your finance and how to manage it. I discovered that there is a lot of lacuna in managing finance , some who make money do not have the right motives, others do not know how valuable the money they are holding. They are several things behind making and multiplying money. How to make money, manage money and multiple money. This book is recommended to anyone who can read, primary , secondary university students, professionals because it is simply to read book’’.

The book with five chapters was published by Purple Bloom publishers Ibadan. The chapters of the book talks about making Money .What is money? Exchange value , Money myths . Change your mindset and How does one make money? Shape , Values and Money .Journey to money making . Managing Money.Why manage money? . Why do people fail financially?Money language. Financial habits to process budgeting. Chapter four dwells on Multiplying Money. Savings . Investments. Giving .

Dr. Ayo-Fashada said ‘’ Money is essential for life’s activities. The dynamics for making, managing and multiplying it are seldom taught in our schools. ‘’My Pot of Gold’’ is a book on personal finance management. The book contains several principles surrounding making, managing and multiplying money. These are shared from my over twenty years’ experience in the financial industry and lessons learnt from other financial gurus and books. Making money requires that you have some guiding values and principles. If you want lasting or sustainable money or wealth, you must live by these values and principles. Values are principles or standards of behaviour; they are one’s judgment of what is important in life. Oftentimes, people learn the hard way about money management and wealth creation; they usually assume that as they grow up, they can pick up the art of proper financial management. However, it needs to be taught early at home as soon as a child can read’’

Speaking on the importance of the book, Mrs. Olajumoke Caxton-Martins a Lawyer, author and business management consultant recommends the book to everyone. She said ‘’My Pot of Gold’’ is a simple and easily absorbable guide to making, managing and multiplying money. It seeks to fill the gaps in our money education as too many people were never educated about money. It is an invaluable contribution to the body of knowledge on what our relationship with money should be as individuals and how to derive maximum benefits from it. Its simplicity makes it very attractive to young people who need to arm themselves with the knowledge tucked in it before they start making money and to middle-aged people who are already making money, as it shows them the flaws in their approach to building lasting wealth. It escapes the usual trap that most financial coaches create by highlighting the problem without giving an appropriate solution to it. If the principles it teaches are applied, this guide will guarantee that the reader will spend his latter years in prosperity and pleasure.I would recommend this book to everyone who can read unreservedly.– This is a great book for both young and old. It teaches the art of saving and investing money’’.

Temi Alade Mustapha an author and founder at TAM Money Master Academy said ‘’My Pot of Gold’’ gives more insight into self-development, personalities, money language and budgeting.The writing style is great and the book is just perfect! It is a bestseller and a great addition to whoever buys it’’

Sola Adesakin an author and Lead Coach at Smart Stewards added that ‘’My Pot of Gold’’ is a straightforward guide to the author’s financial path and the lessons acquired along the way are valuable for anyone trying to improve their financial situation. The author’s faith is another unique characteristic of this book. She intertwines financial lessons with faith stories while providing simple solutions. Everyone’s financial situation is unique and developing good habits will assist in achieving long-term financial success. This book’s simplicity and effectiveness can assist anyone, regardless of age, in maximizing and making the best of their finances’’.

Dr. Ayo- Fashida while recommending the summit to all and sundry appeals for support from government and individuals to take the summit seriously and contribute to the forthcoming editions. She said ‘’ We look forward to having this summit every year and we want the government, private individuals , support from organizations so that we can reach more people’’.