35-year-old Father rapes 15-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old man and father identified as Udeme Peters Aniefiok, has been tied down for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old daughter.

Mr. Aniefiok, a native of Cross River State who lives in Okon Eket since childhood, confessed to have been sleeping with his daughter.

According to the daughter who is currently a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) student of the Premier post primary institution in Eket, the father always threatens her with a machete, anytime he wants to forcefully have a carnal knowledge of her, revealing that the act has been done severally.

Investigation reveals that the 15-year-old old victim was born out of wedlock and she only lives with the father in a one room apartment in Ikot Inyang village, Okon Eket.

The mother stays in Port Harcourt.

 

 

