35 Reps seek 6 years single tenure for President, Governors

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

A group of thirty-five House of Representatives members have introduced Bills seeking to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) to limit the period which any individual can serve as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governor of State from two terms of 4 years each, to a single 6 year tenure, rotational Presidency and Governorship, conduct of all elections in one day, conclusion of all pre election matters before election , resolutions of all post election matters before swearing in, mandatory results transmission, among others.

The Bill sponsored by thirty-five pro reform minded House members also seeks an amendment for rotation of Presidency across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Giving more insight on bill’s content, the co-sponsor, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere while addressing journalists with thirty-four other lawmakers (Hon.Aliyu mustapha, Danga Abdulmaleek, Prof Paul Nnamchi, Mathew Nwaogu, Abiante Awaji Inombek, Midala Usman , Sagir Koki at a press conference, said that the sole intent of this bill is to enact legislation that will make provisions for single term of six years, the rotation of political power amongst the geo-political zones, for Presidency, and Senatorial zones for the governorship in the general elections plus conducting all elections in one day to sage cost and ensure higher voters turn out and election credibility

He lamented that Nigeria is among several countries in Africa confronted by threats of political instability and social conflicts, hence the situation led to political actors in the country to canvass for the adoption of rotational and single tenure presidency as a potent political arrangement that can guarantee stability.

Ugochinyere called for support for the bill, saying that Nigeria should emulate Mexico as they practice a presidential system of government like Nigeria, but with a single-term presidency of six years.

In this bold move, several other lawmakers led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a member representing Ideato federal constituency in Imo State, proposed critical bills that call for restructuring of Nigeria’s governance and electoral systems.

The first of the bills is a constitutional alteration bill to provide for the rotation of executive powers (Presidency) among the six geopolitical zones to ensure equal representation.

For the lawmakers, this will ensure equal representation, national stability, and inclusion of all regions in the country. The bill will also help reduce government spending and wastage on elections and achieve efficiency in governance since elected leaders will not be derailed or distracted by reelection agendas.

A very important aspect of this bill is that it will also ensure that the Constitution recognizes the division of Nigeria into six geopolitical zones, and for the position of the Presidency, the rotation of power between the North and the South shall be clearly done amongst the six-geopolitical zones to ensure that no zone is left out in six successions.

Another critical bill by the group of lawmakers is the bill to amend the relevant sections of the Electoral Act to ensure that all elections (presidential, governorship, National Assembly, state houses of Assembly, and local governments) are held on the same day. Stating that elections remain the only democratic means of bringing back sanity in Nigeria’s polity, the bill will address violence, and corruption in our electoral processes. Another bill on their electoral reforms objectives proposed a mandatory electronic transmission of results and accreditation of voters, outlawing the use of manual means completely.

This set of bills by the lawmakers has passed through the first reading at the 10th House of Representatives and this shows commitment on their part to see the reforms achieved.

They have now called on stakeholders, advocacy groups, and the general public to partner with them by lending their voices to ensure that the bills do not only become laws but are implemented effectively to achieve its stated objectives on Nigeria’s governance restructuring.

On the six years single term, the bill seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to provide for a single term of six 6 years for the offices of the President and State Governors to achieve a reduction in govt spending and wastage, ensure political inclusion and participation, ensure national stability, reduce political instability, distractions and wastage associated with re elections activities ,recognize the rotation of the offices of the President and Governors. Between North/South and further down among the geographical zones once it comes back to each of the zone. The proposed amendment also provides for all election to be held on a single day to help save cost and ensure mass participation and citizens vigilance.

Another key proposal is the amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide that all elections to the offices of President, Governors, National Assembly and State House of Assembly shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

On 2002 Electoral Act Amendment,this bill seeks to amend the electoral act 2022 to provide that elections to the offices of president, state governors , national assembly, state houses of assembly and fct local govt council shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date which is to be determined by inec in consultation with the national assembly.

Furthermore, a bill seeking to amend the electoral act 2022 to provide for the hearing and determination of all election petitions by the respective election petitions tribunal and the appellate courts in accordance with specified timelines before swearing in of succesful candidates at election, relocation of voting in areas deemed unsafe due to total breakdown of security, 14 days mandatory deadline for issuance of certified true copies of election materials to petitioners after the announcements of results and one imprisonment for non compliance against the Resident Electoral Commissioner or any concerned INEC official, seven years imprisonment without option of fine of any election returning officer who declares a false result, results not uploaded to the server or via INEC electronic transmission devices including results that the accreditation figures didn’t tally with the number of votes cast.

Also included in the bill is the conclusion of all pre election matters thirty (30) days before the date of the election and ability of aggrieved candidates who lost election as a result of false declarations to bring action in court against the concerned electoral officer for damages and state prosecution.

The bill is also has made provision for the office of two Vice-Presidents. The first office holder is for succession in case of vacancy in the office of the President while the second office holder is for administrative purposes.

Also speaking at the press conference, Hon.Paul.Sunday Nnamchi (Enugu, LP) said that the members of the group are doing this to tell the world that our country’s development is tied to good electoral outcomes.

He said that the nation’s citizens are tired of electoral reforms without results adding that what the bills will do is that our people will now focus on legacies of our political office holders.

Other co-sponsors of the bill include Danga Abulumaeek,Hon.Aliyu Mustapha, Hon.Francis Waive, Hon Zakaria Nyampa, Hon.Abdulla Mohammed, Hon.AbiantrAwaji-Inombek Dagomie, Hon.Ghali Mustapha, Hon.Chinedu Emeka, and Hon Emmanuel Udo.

Others include Hon.Chinwe Maureen Gwacham,Hon.Boma Good head,Hon. Matthew Nwaogu, Hon.Makus Onobun Iziegbeya, Hon.Obi Aguocha, Hon Midala Usman,Hon.Peter Aniekwe,Hon.Emeka Idu Godwin Obiajulu,Hon.Mohammed Bello, Hon.Usman Basiru, Hon.Effiong Emmanuel,Hon Ukodihiko Jonathan, Hon.Chinedu Obika,Hon.Amobi Godwin Ogah,Hon Mark Essiet Udo, Hon Dekeri Sunday Anamero, Hon Paul Nnamchi, Hon.Atu Chimaobi Sam, Hon.Odunayo Okunjimi,Hon.Jajere Mohammed Buba Jika and Hon.Tafoki Dalhatu Shehu.

It is noteworthy that two members of the House who initially joined the group later abstained during the bill drafting on the elongation of tenure of of office of the aforementioned political office holders