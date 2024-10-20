Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has once again cautioned individuals undermining the growing reputation of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), to cease their negative campaigning in the media.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its President, Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, the IYN urged Otuaro to disregard paid agents intent on sabotaging his commendable efforts to restore the PAP’s focus on the Niger Delta.

The organization expressed concern over repeated attacks on Otuaro’s character by unscrupulous individuals who harbor ill intentions toward the region. They dismissed recent insinuations linking a purportedly leaked document held by the Department of State Services (DSS) to the PAP administrator as baseless and unworthy of serious consideration.

The IYN emphasized that the PAP office is independent and not an extension of the DSS, which is recognized as one of the most effective security agencies in the country, capable of identifying any infractions related to the office.

The youth group called on conscientious Niger Deltans to denounce the unfounded conspiracy against Otuaro by a shadowy group of opportunists masquerading as public advocates while engaging in nefarious activities.

Since his appointment in March 2024, the IYN noted that Otuaro’s initiatives have demonstrated that President Bola Tinubu made the right decision by appointing a grassroots stakeholder to lead the PAP.

“We urge those who have relied on extorting money from the Presidential Amnesty Programme through the blackmail of leaders to refrain from such practices,” the IYN stated.

The group commended Dr. Otuaro for his productive engagements with various segments of Niger Delta stakeholders, including traditional rulers, women’s and youth groups, and ex-agitators. They stressed that the people of the Niger Delta are eager for the administrator to effectively utilize available resources to enhance the PAP scholarship scheme for the benefit of the region.

The IYN advised Otuaro to maintain his focus on making a meaningful impact in the region, asserting that failure should not be an option.

Highlighting recent support from 21 prominent groups in the region, the IYN noted that this endorsement clearly indicates Otuaro is on the right path and should continue his legacy of success.

The organization called on all Ijaw youths to condemn the baseless accusations from dishonorable individuals attempting to falsely associate High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, with these unfounded controversies. L