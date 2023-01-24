33 yr-old man nabbed for defiling 11 yr-old daughter in Ibadan…..Another arrested for defiling girl, 10

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A 33-year-old man, Tunde Kareem has been arrested by the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old daughter.

Parading the suspects at the State Command Headquarters of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the State Public Relations Officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, gave the names of the suspect as Tunde Kareem from Ede, Osun State, living at Papa, Idi Osan Olodo road, Ibadan, who defiled his 11-year-old daughter and also admitted to have had the carnal knowledge of her once before his arrest on January 17, 2023.

The second suspect, Amos Micheal, 46 years from Ebonyi State, Abakaliki Ikwo Local Government and living at Road 7 No. 5 Agbati Orire Olasan road, Alakia, Ibadan, defiled a minor (girl) aged 10 years on the 15th of January 2023 by taking her to a lonely road with his bike in the vicinity and using his finger to penetrate her till she was defiled.

It was also gathered that suspect Amos used to go to the girl’s mother’s shop to drink locally-made herbs and used the opportunity to get closer to the girl.

Commandant Adaralewa Micheal insisted that the corps would maintain its stand on zero tolerance for misuse of children and protection of girl children in the State.

Both suspects pleaded guilty to the offences committed and the State commandant made it known that the suspects would be charged to court immediately after the completion of their investigation.

