32nd COREN Assembly: We’re committed to champion interests of Nigerian engineers -NSE President

News
NSE 32nd Conference
The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to championing the interests of Nigerian Engineers.

Speaking at the 32nd Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Assembly during the Engineering Family Session, NSE President assured members of the Society’s unwavering support in protecting their rights and advancing their careers.

In her address, Engr.Oguntala stressed the NSE’s readiness to engage any Ministry, Department, or Agency (MDA) that fails to adhere to the Nigerian Content Law, especially in instances where expatriates are considered over Nigerian Engineers or when foreign products are favoured over locally-available alternatives.

This, she noted, was a core mandate in ensuring that Nigerian Engineers are given the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

The NSE President, who encouraged Engineers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in their workplaces, also urged them to prioritize continuous professional development, remain current with industry advancements and sharpen their skills to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving engineering field.

She called on Engineers to not only seek the NSE’s protection but also take ownership of their personal growth and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

