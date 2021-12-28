31 killed, others injured in Gold Mine collapse

At least 31 miners were killed on Tuesday when a gold mine collapsed in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, according to local media.

Media reports said that eight miners are still missing.

Bodies of the dead and injured miners were reportedly pulled out from the collapsed mine.

There was no comment from the Sudanese authorities on the collapse.

Gold mining is a significant source of foreign exchange in Sudan, which lost three-quarters of its oil revenues and nearly 80% of its foreign exchange resources after South Sudan gained its independence in 2011.

About 2 million people work in traditional mining jobs in Sudan.

