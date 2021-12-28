Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

31 killed, others injured in Gold Mine collapse

Latest News
By Peter
0 17

At least 31 miners were killed on Tuesday when a gold mine collapsed in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, according to local media.

Media reports said that eight miners are still missing.

Bodies of the dead and injured miners were reportedly pulled out from the collapsed mine.

There was no comment from the Sudanese authorities on the collapse.

Gold mining is a significant source of foreign exchange in Sudan, which lost three-quarters of its oil revenues and nearly 80% of its foreign exchange resources after South Sudan gained its independence in 2011.

About 2 million people work in traditional mining jobs in Sudan.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5589 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Electoral bill: APC chieftain cautions presidency, NASS…

I was stripped half-naked, handcuffed on Uzodinma’s orders –…

Disaster: Loaded passenger bus plunges into canal in Lagos

IPOB HODS to address Biafrans in live broadcast Jan 1

1 of 676

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More