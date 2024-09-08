30 people, 50 cows killed in Niger petrol tanker explosion

As 3 die, several injured in Lagos auto accidents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Over 30 people have been confirmed dead in a petrol tanker explosion in the Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State.

The petrol tanker reportedly collided head-on with a trailer truck carrying travellers and cattle from Wudil, Kano State.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday, along the Lapai-Agaie road, approximately 2km from Dendo Community in Agaie LGA.

Baba-Arab reported that over 50 cattle were also burnt alive, and two other vehicles—a crane truck and a pickup van — were caught in the fire.

The NSEMA statement read: “NSEMA has received a report of a deadly tanker explosion that occurred on Sunday, 8th September 2024, at about 12:30 am along Lapai-Agaie road, 2km from Dendo Community in Agaie LGA.

“The incident happened when a petrol tanker loaded with PMS collided with a trailer truck carrying travellers and cattle from Wudil, Kano State, heading to Lagos. Two other vehicles, a crane truck and a pickup van, were also involved in the incident.

“Over 30 people have already been confirmed dead, with more than 50 cattle burnt alive. NSEMA’s Rapid Response Team (RRT), in conjunction with LGEMCs, is still at the scene conducting search and rescue operations, as more bodies remain trapped inside the vehicles,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Three persons feared dead while several others including a driver sustained injuries during multiple accidents in the early hours of Sunday due to break failure and reckless driving at Maryland axis of Lagos State.

In the first incident, a tanker laden with diesel suffered break failure on motion, lost control and crashed into many vehicles.

The second accident, also involved an articulated truck, registration number unknown, conveying a fully laden 40-foot container. It rammed into a MACK truck, registration number unknown, laden with refill industrial bottles due to careless driving.

The two incidents reportedly shut down the road and the bridge at the axis.

Having concluded recovery operation by operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and other rescue team, the injured have been taken to various hospitals for treatment.

In a report by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, he stated that the deceased’s bodies had been taken away before arrival of the rescue team.

Other vehicles involved in the accidents included, two Volkswagen Vanagon commercial buses, one Mitsubishi space bus, two mini-buses (Korope) and one Honda car.

According to the report, “Following distress calls at 0057hrs via the 767/112 Toll-Free Lines, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated it’s Response Teams from Onipanu Base and the Command and Control Centre, Alausa.

“Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Teams at the incident scene by 0113hrs, the LRT met a multiple accident scene involving an oil tanker, registration number unknown, fully laden with diesel, which reportedly suffered mechanical error (break failure) on motion, lost control and crashed into many cars which reportedly resulted in many casualties.

“The second accident, also involved an articulated truck, registration number unknown, conveying a fully laden 40-foot container, which reportedly rammed into a MACK truck, registration number unknown, laden with refill industrial bottles due to careless driving and over-speeding.

“Unfortunately, three casualties were reportedly recorded in the multiple accidents, and had been taken away before arrival of the LRTs at the incident scene.

“An unascertained number of people were reportedly critically injured and have been taken to various hospitals before the arrival of the Agency’s LRTs at the incident scene.

“Fortunately in the second road crash, driver of the articulated truck laden with a 40-foot container was rescued, but he sustained leg injuries which was attended to by the LASAMBUS medical team before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“The LRT cordoned off the entire area and activated necessary Safety and Critical Traffic Control Measures at the scene.

“Agency’s LRT activated necessary heavy/light duty equipment and the light tow truck to quickly recover the vehicles off the road/bridge, restore normalcy and prevent secondary incidents.

“Recovery efforts of the accident trucks and other vehicles from the incident scene commenced immediately on arrival of equipment at the incident scene.

“The two LASEMA Response Teams and other responders worked fervently to ensure quick recovery of all vehicles involved in the road accident and quick resolution of the resultant traffic gridlock.

“Agency’s Response Teams from Onipanu Base, and the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, the Nigerian Police Force, LASG Fire and Rescue Service.”