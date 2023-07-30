30 Bishops, other Christian leaders to begin study programme in Israel

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The Bishop of The Crown of Life Bible Church House of David Inc. Rt. Rev. Innocent Solomon has advocated for inclusive development efforts amongst faith leaders, stressing that new opportunity for international training and partnership is now open.

He disclosed this while speaking in an Interview with our Correspondent in Jalingo, Taraba State Capital.

He said training and re-training of clergies and members of the faith community by the Galilee International Management Institute is a unique opportunity for moving the global development agenda to the next level.

He explained the significance of training for clergies, adding that it will enable them participate actively in driving the development process.

Rt. Rev. Dr Innocent Rubiruka Solomon JP, who is also the CEO Rubiruka Global Travel and Tours Nigeria Ltd and Fellow of The Christian Institute for Leadership and Development, US, further explained that the Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI), Israel, is a leading public training institution that offers advanced seminars to professionals from over 170 transitional and industrialised countries. GIMI he stated enjoys a global reputation as a top management institute with over 25 years experience.

“I am an Alumni and a partner working with the Institute to build capacity of heads and leaders of faith institutions to better appreciate inclusive development and community mobilization model as a strategic way to promoting global peace, security and prosperity for all.

“My mission is to extend to my sphere of influence as a Bishop and head of my denomination the opportunities that it provides in training and building capacity and raising cutting edge manpower across the globe”.

On the class of people qualified to join the Institute, he said,

“People who aspire to know and build their career life through training and retraining in different fields of endeavours”.

On the benefits of attending the Institute, he said,

“You will gain knowledge, you will build your career, you will meet with international students and scholars of repute, you will find platforms for collaboration with experts in different fields, you will become an Alumni of a reputable Institution of global impact amongst other benefits”.

He said his company (Rubiruka Global Travel and Tours Nigeria Limited organizes pilgrimage to the Holy Land Israel and other Biblical Lands, organize study programmes for International students into different Institutions in Israel and other countries, organize tours and international programmes for clients, facilitate visas procurement, air ticketing and international travels, link up business partners amongst others.

He used the forum to commend the Chairman/CEO Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa, for improved relationship between Nigerians in the Diaspora and citizens at home.

“Ever since she was appointed Chairman/ CEO of The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, she has brought in innovations that have significantly improved relations not only between Nigeria and her citizens in Diaspora but the international community at large. She has taken the welfare of Nigerians seriously.

“Hopefully soon, 30 bishops and heads of Christian denominations and scholars from across Nigeria will begin a new study programme in Galilee International Management Institute, Israel specifically tailor – made to provide the Faith community an opportunity to participate in driving the global development agenda in the 21st century and beyond.