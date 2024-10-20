3 Young Nigerians Emerge Winners in Season 16 of the Indomie Heroes Awards

After a six-month nationwide search for courageous and remarkable children, Mary Timbee, Khalifa Aminu, and Kundushima Kwana emerged winners in the season 16 of the Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA) at a grand finale ceremony organized by Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, which held at the Ultima Studios, Lekki, Lagos

The winners announced by the judges were chosen after meeting the criteria outlined in the call for entries, which recognized them along three categories: Physical Bravery, Social Bravery, and the Intellectual Bravery, all by children aged 15 years and below.

The selection process of this year’s winners, left a lasting impression on the judges who were greatly moved by the stories of these children who had against all odds showed grit, intelligence, compassion, and creativity as they noted that their remarkable achievements served as evidence to the potential and resilience of the Nigerian child.

The winner of the Social Bravery category, Mary Timbee, a courageous young girl, was honored for her exceptional bravery in escaping a forced child marriage. Her determination did not stop there, as she dedicated herself to educating others about the dangers of child marriage and child prostitution. Her commendable efforts led to the rescue of four more girls from similar situations, showcasing her unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable children.

Khalifa Aminu, a talented teenage inventor, came out on top in the Intellectual Bravery category were he was recognized for designing innovative eyeglasses for the visually impaired. His invention, equipped with a built-in beeper that alerts users to nearby objects, showed his exceptional problem-solving skills and dedication to improving lives.

Also, Kundushima Kwana, a brave teenage boy took home the award for the Physical Bravery category, after risking his life during a herdsmen invasion in Benue State. Despite losing an arm during the confrontation with the herdsmen, Kundushima displayed extraordinary courage by confronting the attackers to protect and save the lives of women and children in his community.

To further empower these exceptional young individuals, Dufil Prima Foods presented each winner with a cash prize of N1.5 million. This significant award provides vital financial support to help them pursue their passions and continue making a positive impact. Additionally, they were announced as Indomie brand ambassadors for one year.

The event which was compered by Nancy Isime, also had in attendance, Sola Salako, Founder and President of the Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON), Professor Abiola Sanni, Dean-elect of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, and other distinguished guests.

Group Head of Communications and Events Manager for Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju joyously explained that, “A lot of times the people that have been celebrated in our country have been adults who would do things and expect a reward, but when children perform these wonderful feats, they do not have anything behind why they’re doing it. They don’t see a reward coming to them, they do it spontaneously and we feel that the more of them that we encourage in our society, the more likely for a better tomorrow for Nigerians and most especially for the young generation coming behind.”

The Indomie Heroes Awards, an annual initiative established to identify, celebrate, and reward brave Nigerian children marked its 16th edition, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inspiring a culture of heroism and recognizing the potential of Nigeria’s future leaders. By honoring these young heroes, Indomie aims to build a society that values and supports the development of exceptional young individuals.

The awards ceremony featured entertaining performances by renowned spoken-word artist Ibquake, Tripple Heritage Dance Company, Makayla, and the talented child dancers of The Dream Catchers. Distinguished guests, including notable figures from various fields, attended to honor the winners.