3 soldiers wounded as gunmen ambush Presidential Guards in Abuja

.Terrorists release 4 more passengers of Kaduna train attack

Barely 24 hours after terrorists threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai in a viral video, troops of the Guards Brigade have been ambushed by armed bandits in Abuja.

Three soldiers were reportedly wounded during the attack, which has thrown residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into a panic.

The bandits were headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops.

There were intelligence reports, according to sources, the terrorists have laid siege to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the intention to attack the Law School in Bwari and other government facilities.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the attack was a confirmation of the terrorists’ siege to the city but authorities said they were on the trail of the assailants.

Meanwhile, four of the remaining passengers held hostage by terrorists who bombed Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28 have been freed.

Their freedom came hours after the terrorists released a video showing some of them being flogged and followed by the threat to kill and sell some of them as slaves.

Those said to have been released are Gladys Brumen, Oluwatoyin Ojo, Hassan Lawan, and Ayodeji Oyewumi.

No fewer than 20 persons have been freed while over 30 persons are still being held.

Meanwhile, reacting to the threat by the terrorists, the Presidency had on Sunday declared that terrorists’ use of propaganda and violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands was not new all over world and that it (government) was doing its best to arrest the situation.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the government said that the country’s security and defense forces were not clueless or helpless.

According to him, they had their plans and ways of doing things which they would not display in the media.

Similarly, families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers Monday protested against the poor handling of the issue by the federal government.

They blocked the entrance of transportation ministry in Abuja demanding for urgent government’s intervention for their release.

This is not the first time they are protesting and demanding positive action from the Federal Government relating to the safe rescue of their loved one who were abducted on March 28, 2022.

Their protest came a day after a video went viral showing the victims being flogged by terrorists.