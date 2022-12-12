3 Killed As Gunmen Bomb Imo INEC Headquarters

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Gunmen who came in their numbers in the early hours of Monday, attacked the Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along Porth court road, Owerri destroying some parts of the facilities, and official and private vehicles parked at the premises of the commission

The spokesman of the state Police Command, CSP Micheal Abattam at a press briefing Monday morning, said the attack, occurred Monday morning and led to the death of three suspects and the arrest of two suspects

According to him, ” the leader of the Gunmen, was identified as a member of the Gunmen who attacked the Agwa Police station in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state recently

He said during the attack, the security operatives including men of the police command, matched the hoodlum’s fire for fire and succeeded in neutralizing three of the hoodlums and arresting two of them alive

Also, the PPRO said, several guns, ammunition, and charms were recovered from the suspects

He said the state Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident