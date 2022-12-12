Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

3 Killed As Gunmen Bomb Imo INEC Headquarters

Latest News
By Editor
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Gunmen  who came in their numbers in the early hours of Monday, attacked the Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along Porth court  road, Owerri destroying  some parts of the facilities, and official and private vehicles parked  at the premises of the commission

The  spokesman of the state Police Command, CSP Micheal Abattam at a press briefing Monday morning, said the attack,  occurred  Monday morning and  led to the death of three suspects and the arrest of two suspects

According to him, ” the leader of the Gunmen, was identified as a member of the Gunmen who attacked the Agwa Police station in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state recently

 

He said during the attack, the security operatives including men of the police command, matched the hoodlum’s fire for fire and succeeded in neutralizing three of the hoodlums and arresting two of them alive

 

Also, the PPRO said, several guns,  ammunition, and charms were recovered from the suspects

 

He said the state Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation  into the incident

Continue Reading
Editor 8926 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

DSS ultimatum: Fuel scarcity eases, as prices go up, cost…

Your successes, proof of our achievements in sports devt,…

SERAP gives Okowa, Wike, others 7 days to disclose spending…

NDLEA intercepts Brazil returnee with parcels of cocaine

1 of 1,295