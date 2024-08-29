29 Fellows emerge at Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) produced 29 pioneer graduates after undergoing a one-year fellowship training.

The 29 fellows graduated from the leadership programme initiated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to train and raise a new generation of leaders that would deploy practical skills and leadership to solve identified challenges across areas of needs.

Sanwo-Olu presented certificates of completion to the fellows at a ceremony held on Wednesday at Marcellina’s Place in Ikeja.

The graduation followed a final mentoring session and a dinner earlier held with the Governor at the State House in Marina on Tuesday evening.

The fellows had a direct mentoring with Sanwo-Olu, who appointed them as Special Assistants in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to identify gaps in their areas of responsibilities.

Sanwo-Olu described the passing-out ceremony as “a significant milestone” in leadership development in Lagos and the country, stressing that the achievement testified to the enduring legacy of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, first civilian Governor of Lagos in whose honour and memory the academy was established.

The Governor said the fellowship was conceived to nurture the next generation of leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of the public sector and lay ethical foundations necessary to drive positive change.

He said: “Over the past one year, I have closely followed the journey of these fellows, and I must say their transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary. They have embraced the rigorous and diverse curriculum of the Academy, which seamlessly blends theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

“Through their engagement in thought-provoking workshops, innovative problem-solving sessions, and mentorship from global leaders and industry experts, these young men and women have not just learned, they have thrived, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and integrity.”

Sanwo-Olu told the fellows that their graduation from the academy was the beginning of a lifelong leadership journey, urging them to show courage and determination as they take on new challenges.

LJLA Executive Secretary, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, thanked the Governor for his commitment and support for the programme, which, she said, had been driving social change and community service in Lagos and beyond.

She said the Leadership Academy had gone beyond being a fellowship programme, noting that the platform had become a beacon of hope and opportunity for future generations of leaders, dedicated to shaping a future where leadership would be synonymous with service, compassion and progress.

In his remarks, Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, said Lagos got to an important moment on the day the initiative was launched, describing the fellowship as “a game changer” in raising future leaders and policy makers.

The monarch urged the State Government to engage the fellows, saying: “The knowledge and experience the fellows have gathered must not be allowed to waste.”

Speaking on behalf of the fellows, Bashirat Shodipo, noted that the journey started on an uncertain step, but added that their collective passion and understanding of their differences enhanced their teamwork capability to overcome the challenges.

The fellows thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the opportunity and the investment in their future, saying posterity would be kind to the Governor for instituting the fellowship.

