First Distinguished Lecture: At Maranatha, we’ll lay solid foundation of academic culture -VC

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Vice Chancellor of Maranatha University Lagos, Professor Rufus Taiwo Akinyele, has said that as pioneer administrators of the University, their goal was to lay a solid foundation of academic culture that future generations will be proud of.

Professor Akinyele stated this in his speech on Tuesday at the First Distinguished Lecture of the University on ‘Technologies and African Cultures’ delivered by a world-class scholar, Professor Toyin Omoyeni Falola, from the University of Texas at Austin.

The Maranatha VC said the Distinguished Lecture of Tuesday was in line with this objective, stated: “The Motto of our University is Faith, Excellence and Integrity. Our goal is to produce graduates who will be globally competitive and stand out in society for their Christian convictions and impeccable character”.

According to him, currently, the University has approval to run 20 programmes distributed in four academic faculties: Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences; Natural and Applied Sciences; Environmental Sciences and Engineering.

In his Lecture, the Guest Lecturer, Professor Falola, talked about the impact of modern technology and submitted that:” The influence of contemporary technology on African cultures is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that holds significant implications for societies throughout the continent.

He further said: “The exponential growth of smartphones, the internet, and digital innovations has fundamentally transformed the fabric of everyday existence, interpersonal interaction, and the intricate interplay of societal and economic forces. The introduction of these technological advancements has ushered in several prospects, but it has also posed formidable obstacles, necessitating a nuanced understanding of their consequences”.

Pointing out that the advent of modern technology has brought about substantial transformation in the field of communication, the don said the widespread use of mobile phones has made them ubiquitous, facilitating the interconnection of individuals across vast geographical distances and empowering them to effortlessly exchange information, ideas, and even engage in commercial transactions.

“Consequently, this phenomenon has fostered a heightened level of interconnectedness within the African continent, nurturing a collective consciousness of global citizenship among its populace”, Prof. Falola further said.

On Cultural Preservation and Innovation, Falola stated that the use of technology in preserving and advancing African cultural heritage represents a pivotal and forward-thinking approach to protect the diverse traditions, languages, and artistic manifestations throughout the continent.

He added: “In an epoch marked by expeditious globalization and digital interconnectivity, technology serves as a potent instrument for the preservation of time-honored traditions and the cultivation of inventive avenues for cultural manifestation”.

From a cultural standpoint, the advent of modern technology has led to a convergence of customary and contemporary practices. Some individuals perceive this phenomenon as a viable means for preserving and advancing cultural heritage via digital methods, while others have concerns that it may gradually undermine conventional values and customs.

The development of modern technology, he stated, has fundamentally altered the structure of ordinary life, bringing with it numerous opportunities and challenges in areas such as communication, education and economic development.

He said notable contributions made by digital archives and various projects aimed at language revitalization were two examples that demonstrate the great effect that technology has had on the preservation of cultural heritage.

“The economic landscape has witnessed a discernible increase in the number of African technology startups and innovation hubs, playing a crucial role in the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation across the continent. Despite this, persistent social and cultural barriers continue to materialize. These barriers include possible conflicts between long-standing conventions and technical improvements, as well as fears over the digital divide and the protection of personal data”, he said.

Prof. Falola, however, stated: “It is important to acknowledge that these positive aspects are not without their corresponding challenges. The expeditious process of digital transformation has raised concerns regarding the preservation of data privacy and security.

“The collection and retention of personal data raise questions about its use and protection. Moreover, the ongoing presence of the digital divide poses a substantial concern, characterized by disparities in internet connectivity between urban and rural regions, as well as among various socio-economic strata”.

In the citation on the Guest Lecturer read on the occasion, Prof Toyin Falola instituted the Annual Africa Conference at the University of Texas at Austin in 2002 to promote interdisciplinary dialogue on Africa by scholars from different parts of the world. The 23rd edition of the conference will hold in 2024.

It was further stated that in 2011, the Ibadan Cultural Studies Group instituted an annual conference in honour of Professor Toyin Falola.

The first Toyin Falola International Conference on Africa and African Diaspora was held at the University of Ibadan in 2011. Since then, the Tofac Conference has become a crowd-puller.

