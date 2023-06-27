By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Bishop of the Niger, Rt Rev Dr. Owen Nwokolo, has appointed former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof Chinedu Nebo as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University on the Niger, Anambra State

Also appointed is Dr. Mrs. Odisa Okeke as the Registrar of the institution.

The Bishop announced this during the Trinity Ordination of the diocese held at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha.

Prof Nebo is an Archdeacon and a Provost Emeritus in the Anglican Church, and a Professor of Engineering.

He was appointed Minister of Power by the Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

Dr Mrs Okeke was the former Registrar of Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

Until her new appointment, she was a Deputy Registrar in charge of Records and Statistics Unit, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Imo state.

The University on the Niger said to be the only tertiary institution singlehandedly built by one diocese in Nigeria was granted a take-off license by the Federal Government recently.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the wife of the Bishop on the Niger, Dr Nonyelum Elsie Nwokolo (Mama Niger) led a delegation to Abuja for the collection of the certificate of the licence for the university.

The university which is billed to admit students in the next academic session is expected to take off with four faculties and seventeen departments under them.

The faculties include, Faculty of Management and Social Services, Faculty of Science and Computing, Medicine and Dentistry; Faculty of Allied Health Sciences;

The degree programmes and departments are, Medicine, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Public Health, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Microbiology, Nursing Sciences, Dental Therapy, Health Information Management

Others are, Radiography and Radiation Sciences, Forensic Science, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Economic and Development Studies, Accountancy and Human Psychology.

On the flip side of the new university on the Niger is the recent upgrade and approval of the Iyienu Mission Hospital as the University on the Niger Teaching Hospital.