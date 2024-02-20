26.5 m Nigerians facing hunger – Red Cross

Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), says about 26.5 million Nigerians, including women and children, are currently facing acute hunger.

The Secretary General of the body, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Kende who raised the alarm in Abuja said the affected people are in dire need of urgent assistance to prevent death and prolonged suffering.

The Red Cross Secretary General said children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers were bearing the brunt of malnutrition.

He said nearly 4.41 million children and 585.000 mothers facing acute malnutrition, and about 1,000 Nigerian children died daily from malnutrition-related causes.

According to him, the situation demands urgent attention and collective effort to ameliorate the sufferings.

Kende said : “More than half of the states in Nigeria are presently food insecure, and the hunger crisis has reached alarming levels.

” Increased insecurity, inflation, extreme weather patterns, and global conflicts continue to drive hunger.”

Kende declared that the the time to act is now.

He spoke during the launch of a partnership between the Red Cross and Ecobank on local resource mobilisation for hunger crisis appeal in Abuja.

Kende said the rising fuel prices had led to hyperinflation and the soaring of food prices beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

He said the Ecobank partnership was dedicated to raising funds locally to support the hunger crisis appeal designed to provide relief to those affected by the crisis.

He said NRCS was taking urgent action to alleviate the crisis and mitigate its devastating impact on Nigerians in line with Nigerian Red Cross Act of 1960, to act as auxiliary to government to alleviate human suffering wherever it might be found.

Kende added that NRCS’s 800,000-strong community-based volunteers were present in all 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and ready to respond to humanitarian needs, even in the most difficult-to-access communities and conditions.

He stated that the appeal was anchored on the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) Pan-African Zero Hunger initiatives and also related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 Agenda, “Leave no one behind.”

He said this showed the inter-linkages of deprivations experienced by poor people – No Poverty (SDG 1); Zero Hunger (SDG 2); Health and Well-being (SDG 3); Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6).

“The factors contributing to this crisis are multifaceted: changing weather conditions; increased internal conflict; the aftermath of COVID-19, compounded by violent conflicts, including the insurgency in the North-east; armed banditry; perennial farmer-herder conflicts; and separatist agitation in the South-east, among others.

“And global crises, such as the Russia/Ukraine, Gaza war, and rising fuel prices, which have led to hyperinflation and soaring food prices beyond the reach of many Nigerians.”

Kende stated that natural disasters, such as the rising incidence and frequency of floods, as part of the consequences of climate change, had impacted food production, availability and affordability in the country.

He said with the support of Ecobank, among others, NRCS would provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance to the neediest communities.

Kende also said the Red Cross would scale up current efforts to provide multipurpose cash grants for emergency relief and recovery, offer continued nutritional support for pregnant and lactating mothers to combat acute malnutrition, and emphasise Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives, along with livelihood programmes, to reduce the prevalence of diseases and other infections.

He stated : “I call upon all individuals, groups, businesses, and organisations to join us and support the government efforts across all levels in this critical endeavour.

“Together, we can make a difference, provide hope, and save lives. Let us stand united in the face of this humanitarian crisis, we can alleviate the suffering and hunger of the Nigerian people and foster a brighter future.”

Kende disclosed that IFRC and NRCS recognised the severity of the situation early and launched a 4.1 million Swiss Francs appeal in June 2021 to aid the delivery of humanitarian assistance targeting 200,000 people in seven states across the country.

The emergency appeal had already reached over 30,000 beneficiaries, providing vital support through multipurpose cash transfers and nutritional assistance to pregnant and lactating women, he said.

Moreover, he said, Mothers Clubs have been established to empower women with skills training and nutritional knowledge, fostering self-sufficiency.

Kende state : “The gravity of the hunger crisis persists, and more individuals are in desperate need of assistance.

“The IFRC, in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross, has, therefore, scaled up the Hunger Crisis Emergency Appeal to reach 2.5 million people.

“This appeal is part of the broader Africa Hunger Crisis Appeal, recognising the regional impact of this dire situation.

“Here’s where our partnership with Ecobank Nigeria comes into play. In joining forces, we aim to raise funds locally to address the pressing needs of our communities.

“The funds will be directed towards providing multipurpose cash for emergency relief and recovery, prioritising health and care, nutritional support for pregnant and lactating mothers, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives, and livelihood programmes to reduce diseases and other infections.

“The Nigerian Red Cross, with its 800,000-strong volunteer force spread across all 774 local governments, stands ready and capable of reaching the communities most impacted by acute hunger with emergency assistance.

“This partnership emphasises the critical role that corporate entities, like Ecobank Nigeria, can play in contributing to the welfare of our nation.”