25th years wedding Anniversary of Dr. Chris Igwe , Wife Mrs. Peace at 50, Launching of two books held in Lagos

L-r ...Managing Director , Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe; his wife Mrs. Peace, arriving for the anniversary at Civic Centre in Lagos on 1/3.2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Managing Director,Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince .Dr Chris Igwe; his wife Mrs. Peace, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party 2023 Election Mr Peter Obi and a guest .

L-r…Pioneer Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya; retired Major-General Ike  Nwachukwu; Nigerian pharmacist, politician and business executive. Mazi Samuel Ohuabunwa.

L-rPastor Uche iheaknwa; Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie; his wife Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited / Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone,Lady Ada Chukwudozie;  CEO of United Airlines Nigeria, Prof Obiora Okonkwo; Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt, Hon .Benjamin Okezie Kalu ; Former Minister of Interior /Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Company, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho.

L-R… Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt, Hon .Benjamin Okezie Kalu ; Managing Director ,Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince .Dr Chris Igwe; his wife Mrs Peace;Chairman House Committee on Customs & Excise  , Hon.  Leke Joseph Abejide, during the 25th years wedding Anniversary of Dr.Chris Igwe & Wife Mrs. Peace and Launching of Two Books, Mind the Gap , illuminate  your Destiny .  written by Dr Peace Igwe at 50, ,held in Lagos on 1/3/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R…Dr. Obi Onwuakpa JP ; Former , Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,/ Chairman, Masters Energy Group.  Dr Uche Ogah and  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r …Former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Senator MAO Ohuabunwa and  Ken Ahia (SAN).

L-r… Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON);  Group Managing Director, Nepal Energies Limited, Barrister  Ngozi Ekeoma;  Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited  Mrs. Godrey  Ogbechie.

L-r… Chiamaka Igwe ; Dr Paul Igwe and  his wife pastor (Mrs.) Stella.

L-r … Former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside exchanging greets with Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma.

L-r … Dr Emeka Akabuogu with his wife.

L-r… Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON);   with MD/CEO, Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited,  Mrs. Winifred Akpan.

L-r… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, Hon Akin Alabi; Hon Attah Thaddeus and  Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon  Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo.

R-L… Chief   Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, his wife Mrs Ijeoma.

Cross section of  children of  Dr &  Mrs Chris Igwe.

L-r …CEO Wichtech Industries , Dr Chidozie Nwankwo , with Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria Dr. Humphrey  Erumaka.

L-r … Former Minister of Interior /Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Company, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho; Managing Director , Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince .Dr Chris Igwe; a guest  and Mr Okey Igwe.

Friends of the Couple.

 Dr. Chris Igwe & Wife Mrs. Peace,  with their Children cutting the anniversary Cake.

Managing Director , Mainland Oil and Gas Company , Prince Dr Chris Igwe; his wife Mrs. Peace,  during their 25th years wedding Anniversary and 50, years birthday of his wife  and Launching of Two Books, Mind the Gap , illuminate  your Destiny  held at Civic Center in Lagos on 1/3.2023… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

