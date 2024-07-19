25 internet fraudsters jailed in Oyo, Osogbo

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of 25 internet fraudsters before seven different judges, sitting in Federal and State High Courts, respectively in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State.

The convicts are: Tomiwa Olumide Ayodele, Adeniyi Kehinde Nuhu, Adeniyi Warris Adegbola, Toyeeb Abayomi Ijadunola, Isiaiah Akinyele Kehinde, Oluwadunsin Johnson Alabi, Muis Lawal Gbolahan, Adeyinka Kola Adeleye, Sodiq Iyanu Babatunde, Ojo Blessing Adeniyi, Akinrinwoye Victor Olamide, Olaloye Olanrewaju Kinsley, Daniel Olashile Maiye and Omolade Opeyemi Oluwaseyi.

Others include: Olamide Adekunle Adeoye, Kazeem Makinde Olawale, Malik Olamilekan Ayoade, Emmanuel Ayomide Ojubanire, Dada Bamidele John, Henry Ogochukwu Ikeh, Faruq Omoleye Adeola, Oluyole Ayobami Emmanuel, Ayodele Micheal Damilola, Adaramoye Abayomi, and Yussuf Quadri Abiodun.

They were prosecuted on one-count separate charges, excepting Nuhu who faced two-count charges. The charges bordered on impersonation, cheating, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining by false pretence.

The charge against Abiodun reads: “That you, Yussuf Quadri Abiodun ‘M’, sometimes in May, 2024 at Ede, Osun State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself impersonated one Josh Rita, a female from United States of America through Facebook Account to one Jesus Valdez, wherein you obtained the sum of $1420 USD (One Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty United States of America Dollars) the pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.”

That of Abayomi reads: “That you, Adaramoye Abayomi ‘M’ on or about 20th May, 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, falsely impersonated one Greg Fernando, a male from the United States of America through Tiktok Account with username @greg4082 and chatted with one Ann Wesley and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.”

They all pleaded “guilty” to their charges when they were read to them, upon which prosecution counsel: Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Modupe Akinkoye, Oyelakin Oyediran, Sanusi Galadanchi, Lanre Suleiman, Mabas Mabur, Shamsuddeen, Umar Abiso, Abiddeen Muhammad, Adamu Sahabi, Fatima Baba, David Olubode and Favour Adewunmi prayed the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice M. Salisu of the Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo convicted and sentenced Ayodele, Nuhu, Adegbola and Ijadunola to one year imprisonment each or to pay a fine of N1million (One Million Naira) each. Nuhu forfeited a Toyota Camry car, 2005 Model with Registration number: APP – 572 – GR to the federal government and also to restitute the sum of N415, 000.00 (Four Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira) to his victim. Ijadunola forfeited a grey-coloured Toyota Camry car to the federal government and to restitute the sum of N2, 500, 000.00 (Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to his victim.

He also convicted and sentenced Kehinde to one year jail term or to pay a fine of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and slammed Alabi with six months imprisonment or to pay a fine of N300, 000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) Abayomi got six months imprisonment or to pay a fine of N250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), while Abiodun bagged eight months imprisonment or to pay a fine of N500, 000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira). He forfeited his grey-coloured TVS motorcycle.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan convicted and sentenced Gbolahan, Adeleye and Babatunde to three months of community service each or to pay a fine of N30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Naira) each.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo convicted and sentenced Adeniyi, Olamide and Kingsley to six months jail term each. Adeniyi was given N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine, while Olamide and Kingsley were given N300, 000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine, respectively. Oluwaseyi bagged one year jail term without an option of fine from the judge and Maiye two weeks imprisonment.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel also convicted and sentenced Adeoye and gave him N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine. He jailed Olawale, John and Ayoade for three months each or to pay a fine of N250, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), N200, 000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) and N300,000.00, (Three Hundred Thousand Naira), respectively. Ojubanire got two months imprisonment from the judge or to pay a fine of N200, 000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

Justice M. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan convicted and sentenced Ikeh to six months community service, while Justice Bayo Taiwo convicted and sentenced Adeola to five months of community service in addition to paying a fine of N100, 000. 00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

Justice E.U. Akpan of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State convicted and sentenced Emmanuel and Damilola to one year imprisonment or to pay a fine of N150, 000. 00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) each.

The convicts forfeited all items recovered from them to the federal government.

Their road to prison began with their arrest in a sting operation, carried out in Signatures Elixir and Alba Royale Clubhouses in Akure, Ondo State and Ede, Osun State by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC following credible intelligence on their fraudulent internet activities in both states.