25 infected C0VID 19 resurfaced in Benue State, Says WH0 representative in Benue.

Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

A renewed survey indicated that 25 persons were infected with Coronavirus C0VID 19 recorded in recent times in Benue State

The World Health Organisation( who ) Surveillance officer Okechukwu Ochigbo made the pronouncement in Makurdi, Benue’s capital city.

The WH0 representative enjoined people to take preventive measures urging people to avail themselves of the vaccine because the Scourge is still prevalent.

She however implored that there are a lot of misgiving about the vaccines emphasizing the need for people to be vaccinated stressing often times especially this during this season we could have recorded several daybreaks just that most resulted to precautionary measures.

She also advised everybody to come forward and received vaccines emphasising for better prevention adding that the drugs were in large quantities been awaited.

According to her, the awareness became apparent owing to the revisit scourge of virus being unveiled, therefore we don’t want anyone to die indiscriminately when there are vaccines to protect themselves.

She further informed that the global body decided to introduce new concepts where Covid 19 vaccination would turn into routine immunisation exercise to totally discouraged it in the State.

” we have been carrying out several advocacy campaigns on Covi19 but we’ve not reached 70% were making concerted efforts to integrate it into routine immunisation hence were unable achieved it .

We,re optimistic that when we routine process it would assist tremendously but it must be back with aggrieved sentization. Were also aware that many people are opposed to it because of negative impact in respect to the vaccines emphasising there safety.

She also noted that vaccines are all over health facilities reminding people that it helps to protect themselves from severe coming down, stressing that all of us must be vaccinated against uncertainties.