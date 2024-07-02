24th Milo Basketball Nat’l Championship, held in Lagos

Managing Director/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini , addressing the participants at the occasion.

The boys Participants performing at the stage.

The Girls Participants Playing at the Stage ,during the Milo basketball Championship 24th Edition Organized by Nestle Nigeria Plc .

Managing Director/CEO, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini , sitting (middle) with the handicap participants.

Managing Director/CEO, Nestlé Nig Plc, Wassim Elhusseini , exchanging Greetings with a handicap .

Nestle Professional Business Manager, Funmi Osineye presenting award to the 2nd position on girls from Topfield College Ajegunle, During the 24th Milo Basketball National Championship, held in Lagos at National Stadium Surulere, Lagos on 28/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng