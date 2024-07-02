Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

24th Milo Basketball Nat’l Championship, held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-R: Category Development Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria, Fumilola Oyewole; Nestle Professional Business Manager, Funmi Osineye; Category Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria, Ifeanyi Orabuche; with  the Winners Women  Category , Dom Domingos College Warri, at  the   Final  2024  Milo Basketball National Championship, during the presentation ceremony at National Stadium Surulere, Lagos  on 28/6/2024. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Managing Director/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria  Plc, Wassim Elhusseini , addressing the participants at the occasion.

The boys Participants performing at the stage.

The Girls Participants Playing at the Stage ,during the Milo basketball Championship 24th  Edition Organized by Nestle Nigeria Plc .

Managing Director/CEO, Nestle Nigeria  Plc, Wassim Elhusseini , sitting (middle) with the handicap participants.

Managing Director/CEO, Nestlé Nig Plc, Wassim Elhusseini , exchanging Greetings with a handicap .

Nestle Professional Business Manager, Funmi Osineye presenting award to the 2nd position on girls  from Topfield College Ajegunle, During the  24th   Milo Basketball National Championship, held in Lagos at National Stadium Surulere, Lagos  on 28/6/2024…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11383 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 3, 2024

15th Olu Awoyinfa distinguished Annual Public Lecture…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 2, 2024

NSE President champions Tech-driven, interdisciplinary…

1 of 478