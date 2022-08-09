24 Nigerians affected with Monkey pox in the last week of July….NCDC

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Not less than 24 cases of monkey pox were recorded in the country in the last week of July, 2022.

This was indicated in the latest epidemiological report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made available to newsmen.

The new positive cases bring to 157, the number of persons that have contracted the disease between January 1 and July 31.

Out of the 24 cases, Ondo State has five; Lagos and Kano, three each; Abia, Adamawa, Bayelsa and Kwara, two each and Delta, Anambra, Gombe , Rivers, and Nasarawa., one each.

The NCDC report further indicated that between January and July 31, positive cases increased to 157. It added that four deaths had been recorded in four states – Lagos, Delta , Ondo and Akwa Ibom .

The report made available to newsmen reads in part: ”From 1st January to 31st July 2022, there have now been 413 suspected cases and 157 confirmed cases (105 male, 52 female) from 26 states – Lagos (20), Ondo (14), Adamawa (13), Delta (12), Bayelsa (12), Rivers (11), Edo (eight), Nasarawa (eight), Plateau (six), Anambra (six), Federal Capital Territory (five ), Taraba (five), Kwara (five), Kano (five ), Imo (four), Cross River (three), Borno (three), Oyo ( three), Abia (three), Gombe (three), Katsina (two), Kogi (two ), Niger (one), Ogun (one), Bauchi (one) and Akwa Ibom (one).

“ From September 2017 to July 31st, 2022, a total of 12 deaths have been recorded in nine states – Lagos ( three), Edo (two), Imo (one ), Cross River (one ), FCT (one ), Rivers (one ), Ondo ( one ) Delta (one ) and Akwa Ibom (one ).”

Meanwhile, the NCDC, said that it has enhanced surveillance at national and sub-national levels with improved case detection and reporting.