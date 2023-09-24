23 Engineers trained on efficient maintenance and management of transmission lines in Nigeria.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Barely a couple of weeks after organizing a human capital development training in London on Environmental and Social Governance, FUTEC Global Resources Limited, a pan Nigerian company with global standing was commissioned to train twenty three engineers on efficient maintenance and management of transmission lines for a more stable power supply in Nigeria.

The training currently going on in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom state will last for two weeks at the end of which participants will be issued with certificate of participation which is acceptable in any part of the globe.

The participants are staff of Transmission Company of Nigeria drawn across the thirty six states of the country and Abuja.

Aside from being trained on effective maintenance and management of transmission lines, the participants are also trained to be skilled in substation, design, and modelling using the PLSCADD software for design and modelling of transmission power lines. Other areas of FUTEC competence on Capacity building and man power development include renewable energy, grid studies, power substation design and modelling, project, technical and commercial due diligence for large scale sokar PV plant as well as techncial and non technical fields as explained by the MD/CEO of the company, Engr Francis Akunesi.

FUTEC has also trained staff of Niger Delta Power company in distribution substation design and modeling of transmission lines using the ETAP software. Presently, the company is registered in about three countries including Nigeria, Rwanda and Tanzania while working towards registering in London and Middle East in the nearest future.

Engr. Akunesi is an experienced Principal energy consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the utilities industry which space may not permit for full listing. And also skilled in renewable energy, power system, solar minigrid and large scale PV plant.

His academic journey started at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida Niger State, where he studied Electrical/ Electronics engineering (power systems and machine bias) from 2005-2010.

His insatiable quest for knowledge in ICT took him to NOUN where he bagged a PGD in information technology from 2014-2015, before proceeding to Brunel University London for his MSc in Engineering management from 2020-2022.