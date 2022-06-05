COURTESY CALL From left, Imam Onike Abdul-Azeez, Co-Chair, Advisory Committee of Experts/Shariah Advisers (ACE), Marble Capital Ltd, Mr Dayo Obisan, Executve Commissioner, Operation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, Mr Akeem Oyewale, Chief Executive Officer, Marble Capital Ltd, Dr Aliyu Dahir Muhammad, member, ACE, Marble Capital Limited, when the ACE members and CEO of Marble Capital Limited paid a courtesy call on the SEC Commissioner and Directors in Abuja recently.

