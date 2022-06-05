Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Photo Gallery
By BISIRIYU
26
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COURTESY CALL From left, Imam Onike Abdul-Azeez,  Co-Chair, Advisory Committee of Experts/Shariah Advisers (ACE), Marble Capital Ltd, Mr Dayo Obisan, Executve Commissioner, Operation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, Mr Akeem Oyewale, Chief Executive Officer, Marble Capital Ltd, Dr Aliyu Dahir Muhammad, member, ACE, Marble Capital Limited, when the ACE members and CEO of Marble Capital Limited paid a courtesy call on the SEC Commissioner and Directors in Abuja recently.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 637 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDLEA honours Dangote as the Grand Ambassador of War Against…

Kanayo .O. kanayo Nigeria Actor , lawyer celebrate his 60th…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 2, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 1, 2022

1 of 174