21 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Business & Economy
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 21 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, petrol, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish, bulk gypsum and bulk urea.

NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

The authority also said it was expecting 11 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk urea, petrol, frozen fish, and ethanol.

Another four ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, bulk sugar and general cargo. (NAN)

