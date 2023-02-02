20th anniversary of Sun Newspapers , awards 2022 held in Lagos

L-r …The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; MD/EEditor-in-Chiefof the Sun Publishing Limited Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Uzor-Kalu; Governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Duoye Diri; former Governor Ogun State Aremo Olusegun Osoba; the Esama of Benin Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, during the 20th award cake of the Sun.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; present Governor of the Year award to The governor of Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri; Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Uzor-Kalu.

L-r… Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group, Lady Ada Chukwudoze, her husband Chairman/CEO of, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie; received her Industrialist of the year from former Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh.

L-r… Chairman, Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma .his wife Group Managing Director of Nepal Oil and Gas Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; received Sun Entrepreneur of the year award; former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande, Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, his wife Group the Executive Director of Dozzy Group. Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Chairman /CEO Chisco Group of Chief Chidi Anyaegbu and Chief Mike Umeh.

L-r… Mrs. Eberechi Igwe and her Husband Mr. Benjamin Igwe received Entrepreneur of the year award from the former Minister of Industry Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, his wife Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group, Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Chairman of Coscharis Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka.

L-r …Group Managing Director at PWAN GROUP Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; Group Managing Director of Nepal Oil and Gas Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma and Hon Grace Okeke.

L-r … The Yakanaje Emirate in Uke, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan,’ presents the Life Time Achievement award to Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, during the 20th anniversary of Sun Newspapers and award held at EKO hotel held in Lagos .28/1/ 2023 … Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline