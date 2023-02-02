Champion Newspapers Limited
20th anniversary of Sun Newspapers , awards 2022 held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ... Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Uzor-Kalu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; present  Governor of the Year award to Abia State Governor Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu. during the  20th award of Sun Newspapers in Lagos on 28/1/2023...  Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; MD/EEditor-in-Chiefof the Sun Publishing Limited Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Uzor-Kalu; Governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Duoye Diri; former Governor Ogun State  Aremo Olusegun Osoba; the Esama of Benin Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, during the 20th award cake of the Sun.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; present  Governor of the Year award to The governor of Bayelsa State  Governor Duoye Diri; Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Uzor-Kalu.

L-r… Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group, Lady Ada Chukwudoze, her husband Chairman/CEO of, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie; received her Industrialist of the year from former Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh.

L-r… Chairman, Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma .his wife Group Managing Director of Nepal Oil and  Gas Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; received Sun Entrepreneur of the year award; former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande, Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel  Chukwudozie, his wife Group the Executive Director of Dozzy Group. Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Chairman /CEO Chisco Group of   Chief Chidi Anyaegbu and  Chief Mike Umeh.

L-r…  Mrs. Eberechi Igwe and her Husband Mr. Benjamin Igwe received Entrepreneur of the year award from the former Minister of Industry Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel  Chukwudozie, his wife Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group, Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Chairman of Coscharis Group Dr. Cosmas Maduka.

L-r …Group Managing Director at PWAN GROUP Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; Group Managing Director of Nepal Oil and  Gas Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma and Hon Grace Okeke.

L-r … The Yakanaje Emirate in Uke, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan,’ presents the Life Time Achievement award to  Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State   Alhaja Sinatu  Ojikutu, during the  20th anniversary of  Sun Newspapers and award held at EKO hotel held in Lagos .28/1/ 2023 … Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

