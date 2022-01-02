Still on political developments in 2021

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

The year started with bye-elections to fill the vacant seats in both the State Houses of Assembly and the Federal House of Representatives. The bye-elections were not without violence coupled with ballot snatching and stuffing, vote-buying, and even murder of opponents which marred the sanctity of the supposedly free, fair, and peaceful polls.

The Year 2021 also witnessed the conduct of Anambra State gubernatorial election, the launching of the controversial memoir of the former Governor of Osun State, who was also the Interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief AbdulKareem Adebisi Akande, and the non-assent to Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the controversy of which is still lingering among the political pundits in the country.

Concerning the bye-elections in the House of Representatives, while in some Federal Constituencies the ruling party maintained leadership, in some others, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the APC. For instance, in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger State, on December 2, 2019, the Representative of the area, Jaafaru Iliyasu of the APC died of an unknown illness. In March 2020, Kasimu Danjuma of the APC won the bye-election to beat the PDP’s Emmanuel Alamu and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA’s) Shehu Saleh Rijau.

But on September 21, the Election Petition Tribunal disqualified Danjuma for forging documentation and annulled the election. The decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold a re-run election. Later that month, the Commission announced that the APC would not be allowed to nominate a new nominee as only eligible from the annulled election would be allowed. It also set the date for the bye-election for February 6.

Shehu Saleh Rijau, the APGA nominee, defeated the PDP’s Emmanuel Alamu by one per cent and less than 500 votes. The election had 29.33 per cent turnout slightly less than the annulled elections31.94 per cent turnout.

There was also a bye-election in Aba North/ Aba South Federal Constituency in Abia State. O February 9, 2021, the Rep, representing Aba North/Aba South, for APGA, Ossy Prestige, died from an undisclosed illness. The INEC later set the date of the bye-election for March 27 with party primaries held between March 4 and 10.

Chimaobi Ebisike, the PDP candidate, defeated the APC’s Mascot Uzor Kalu by 42 per cent and over 6, 600votes. The election was marred by both extremely low turnout at 3.29 per cent and violence with a bombing at the Umuola Hall polling station and the kidnapping of an APC Collation Officer.

In Gwaram Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, Its Rep. Yuguda Hassan-Kila, on March 4, 2021, died from an undisclosed illness, INECin May set the date for bye-election for June 19 preceded by the party primaries slated for between May 18 and 24. Yusuf Galami of APC defeated the PDP’s KamiluInuwa by over47 per cent and about 20,000 votes.

In Kaduna State, a bye-election was held in Lere Federal Constituency because its Rep, Suleiman Aliyu of APC died on April 6, 2021, from an undisclosed illness. In July, INEC set August 14 date for the bye-election after the party primaries. Ahmed Mannir of the APC emerged winner defeating PDP’s IbrahimUsman by 35 per cent and over18,000 votes.

Also during the year under review, bye-elections were conducted in some states- Delta, Ekiti, Kaduna and Jigawa- to fill the vacant House of Assembly seats. In Isoko North State constituency of Delta State, the member representing the constituecyTim Owherefe of PDP died on April 6, 2021 from an undisclosed illness. INEC in March fixed the bye-election for April 10, 2021 with party primaries held between March 11 and 20. JudeOgbimi of the PDP defeated Emmanuel Tabuko of APC BY about 27,000 or 83 per cent.

In Isoko South 1 State Constituency of Delta State, after the member representing the constituency, Hon. KennethOgba of the PDP died on June 27, 2021, from unspecified heart-related diseases, INEC fixed the date for bye-election for September 11, 2021. Ovuakpoye Evivie of the PDP defeated Ogaga Ifowodo of APC and MichaelEmumenaPaul of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by about 60 per cent or over5,500 votes.

The election had 16.94 per cent turnout and was successfully used as a test-run for INEC’s new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device with candidates and observers applauding INEC conduct. However, the election’s successful conduct was overshadowed by the murder of a local vigilante by gunmen at Poling Unit 5of Irri Ward 10 and non-fatal shooting of another person in Oleh.

After the election, INEC disclosed that the five BVAS devices had been stolen during the election and implored Evivie to help find and return them.

On January 31, 2021, a member of Ekiti East 1 constituency, Juwa Adegbuyi of APC died from an undisclosed illness. INEC set the date for the bye-election on March 20, 2021, with party primaries slated for between February 26 and March 3.

But on the bye-election day, multiple reports of violence and ballot snatching including the murder of three people at a polling station in Omuo where Senator Abiodun Olujimi was observing voting led INEC to suspend the bye-election indefinitely.

Bye-election was also held in Kafin Hausa State constituency in Jigawa State during the year under focus. On January 18, 2021, a member of the Constituency, AdamuBabban Bare of APC died from an undisclosed illness suspected to be cancer.

Later that January, INEC fixed the bye-election for March 6 after the party primaries were held between February 2 and 8. At the end of the bye-election, APC nominee and son of Adamu BabbanBare, Muhammad Adamu, defeated the PDP’s Garba Tambale by over6,300 or 26 per cent votes.

Also in Kaduna State, the seat of Sabon Gari was declared vacant on April 29, 2021, after member Aminu Abdullahi of Shagali of APC did not attend legislative meetings for a prolonged period of time and did not submit a requested letter of apology to the House of Assembly.

In May, INEC set the date for the bye-election for June 19 with party primaries taking place between May 18 and 24. The PDP candidate, Usman Baba, defeated the APC’s Musa Musa by over 1,700 votes 10 per cent.

On November 6, 2021, the Anambra State Governorship Election took place despite the threat by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt the poll, with the candidate the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, emerging the winner with 24v per cent win over PDP’s candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, former Transcorp Chief Executive Officer. Soludo polled 112,000 or 46.5 per cent of the votes to beat Ozigbo, who scored 54,000 votes or 22.3 per cent of the votes.

On December 9, 20j21, it was like opening the proverbial Pandora Box in the political landscape of the country with the launching of the controversial autobiography of the former of Osun State and ex-interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Abdulkarim Adebisi Akande. Since the book titled: “My Participations” was launched in Lagos, there have been accusations and counter-accusations especially on the controversial political issues raised in the book by the author.

So far, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, have reacted complaining about one thing or the other on the submissions of ex-National Chairman of APC.

True to the Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s foreword to the book: “This is one of the reckonings that will make many uncomfortable. It is indeed making many political pundits uncomfortable because many have been reminded in the book of the roles they played which they have forgotten. Since there are many other contentious claims in Chief Akande’s memoir, definitely there will be more claims and counter-claims in the days to come.

Aligning with the words of Lasisi Olagunju, a Nigerian Tribue editor, in one of his Monday columns: “Whatever the book says, however, the good thing is that it has provoked its victims to counter-write the author, tell their own stories, and put audacious Akande on the spot. It has also challenged us to ask questions on the characters of our leaders, how we got to where we are, and how to avoid falling into another ditch as we forage and trudge forward”.

Another political development in the country in 2021 was the controversial Electoral Act (Amended) Bill which was not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari before the end of the year after the National Assembly has passed and transmitted the Bill to the President.

The Bill, passed by the National Assembly on November 9, 2021, and passed to the President the same day for his assent, was not signed but when the federal lawmakers threatened to veto it, was quickly returned to the National Assembly by President Buhari, who rejected the direct primaries and said the Bill had not captured the interests of all Nigerians.

Expartiating on the reasons for the President’s rejection of the Bill, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, stated that the Bill if signed into law, has an excessive cost implication, is discriminatory as well as supportive of insecurity. Malami, who stated that signing the Bill into law will only initiate a new crisis that will lead to court cases, further said: “What you should understand about the leadership of the country most especially as it regards President Buhari on any law presented to him for signing is that he is entitled to certain rights”.

Despite these explanations, the President has continued to receive bashings of Nigerians s who have described him as not enemy of democracy but also had made a mockery of electoral reforms he promised to bequeath to Nigerians.

Going forward, if the violence that marred the Isoko South 1 and Ekiti East 1 bye-elections is anything to go by, it means INEC, security agencies, and other stakeholders have to up their ante as the situation may be a preamble of what to expect in June 18 and July 16, 2022 guber polls in Ekiti and Osun states, respectively, as well as 2023 general elections. The last regular guber polls for both states were in 2018. APC holds both offices with Governor Kayode Fayemi being term-limited after serving his second term and Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola seeking for the second term.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must address the issue of failure of the BVAS, which made some voters stranded during the November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election. This becomes necessary against the background of two gubernatorial elections slated for Ekiti and Osun states on June 18 and JULY 16, 2922, respectively.

The aim of deploying BVAS, according to INEC, is to guard against voting by identity theft. The device was deployed in its pilot phase for the Isoko South 1 constituency bye-election in Delta State on September 11, 2021, as a new device to replace the Smart Card Reader (SCR).

The slow and malfunctioning of the BVAS as experienced in the Anambra guber poll last November 6 must be addressed by the electoral umpire ta avoid disenfranchisement of voters.

For a better society