2027: Obi cleared by NDC, emerges sole presidential candidate

Mr. Peter Obi (left) receiving the clearance certificate form Sam Egwu in Abuja on Tuesday.

KASIE ABONE, Anambra

Peter Obi has scaled a major hurdle in his 2027 presidential ambition after the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) officially cleared him to contest the party’s presidential primaries, while also confirming him as its sole presidential candidate.

The development effectively places the former Anambra governor at the centre of the party’s preparations for the next general election amid ongoing political realignments across the country.

Obi was screened on Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by the NDC presidential screening committee headed by Sam Egwu.

He arrived at the venue around 6:45 p.m. in the company with Senator Victor Umeh and spent about two hours answering questions bordering on his qualifications, leadership plans, and constitutional requirements for the office.

Announcing the outcome of the exercise, Egwu said the committee was satisfied with Obi’s responses and confirmed that he fulfilled all constitutional and electoral conditions required to participate in the party’s presidential primaries.

“This is to certify that following the screening of the presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, His Excellency Peter Obi, and being satisfied that he has complied with all requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and provisions of the Electoral Act, he is hereby cleared to contest in the presidential primaries of the party,” Egwu stated.

He thereafter presented Obi with an official clearance certificate alongside the party’s nomination form bearing serial number 001.

In a further twist that underscored Obi’s growing dominance within the party, the NDC National Secretary, Enekweizu, disclosed that Obi was the only aspirant who purchased the party’s presidential nomination form before the deadline expired.

“I can confirm to you that His Excellency, Sir Peter Obi, was the only presidential aspirant who obtained the party’s nomination form,” he said.

Obi recently joined the NDC after parting ways with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move widely viewed as part of the broader coalition-building efforts currently reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political observers believe his emergence as the sole aspirant may further solidify his influence within the NDC as the party intensifies efforts to broaden its national appeal.

Although the party had earlier fixed May 29 for its presidential primaries, the screening committee chairman disclosed that a new date would be announced soon.

The NDC had also extended the deadline for the purchase of nomination forms for other categories of aspirants to May 24, while submission of completed forms by cleared aspirants is scheduled to close on May 26.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2