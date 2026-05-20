2027: Jonathan, Peter Obi emerge sole PDP, NDC’s presidential candidates respectively

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Taminu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cleared former President Goodluck Jonathan as its sole presidential candidate.

According to a report, Jonathan’s emergence was announced by the screening committee on Tuesday.

Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, who chaired the screening committee, announced this after the screening exercise.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP, Umar Sani, has confirmed that Jonathan purchased the party’s nomination form.

Sani made the disclosure during an appearance on Trust TV on Tuesday.

According to him, Jonathan’s actions indicate a serious interest in returning to partisan politics ahead of the next presidential election.

“In politics, what is important is action. If you are interested, there are processes you have to follow, one of which is the procurement of nomination forms. He has done that,” Sani said.

When asked if Jonathan had indeed obtained the form, Sani replied: “Yes and in fact, he is about to come and submit the forms publicly

Similarly, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has concluded the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential ticket, with 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reportedly emerging as the only aspirant to purchase the forms.

Party insiders disclosed that Obi was the sole applicant before the deadline for presidential form collection closed on Sunday, May 17, 2026, effectively placing him in a strong position ahead of the party’s selection process.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, recently joined the NDC after leaving the African Democratic Congress, a move that has continued to attract attention within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by the party’s National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC confirmed that while the presidential form window has closed, it has extended the deadline for other elective positions, including governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly tickets to midnight on May 24, 2026.

According to the party, screening of all aspirants will begin on May 19 and run until May 26, 2026, after which successful candidates will proceed to the nomination stage scheduled for May 20 to May 26.

The NDC also outlined strict requirements for aspirants, including submission of academic certificates, voter identification, birth records or sworn age declarations, passport photographs, party membership documentation, and curriculum vitae in six copies.

It added that the screening exercise will assess competence, character, grassroots appeal, and adherence to zoning and local political considerations, while also reflecting the party’s affirmative action policy for women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

With no other presidential aspirant coming forward before the deadline, Obi is widely expected to emerge as the party’s consensus presidential standard-bearer once the screening and clearance process is completed.’

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2