Tinubu flags off ₦178.1bn reconstruction of Birnin Gwari road

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, as part of his administration’s ongoing road projects across the country, has flagged off the reconstruction of the 122.8-kilometre Mando–Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

The ₦178.1 billion project, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic activities across the region, is also one of the priority projects the administration assured to deliver.

At the flag-off ceremony of the project in Kaduna, President Tinubu referred to the road as a strategic national infrastructure linking Northern Nigeria with the South-West, noting that the reconstruction would facilitate the movement of people and goods while stimulating economic growth in the area.

The Mando–Birnin Gwari Road project, which begins at Mando near Kaduna Airport, is among the major federal road projects approved by the President in May 2026.

Tinubu who was represented by the Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, recalled his campaign promise in 2022 to reconstruct the road if elected, noting that the project demonstrates his administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

The President expressed worry that the Birnin Gwari Road had suffered decades of neglect, with little or no meaningful reconstruction, but said his administration was determined to reverse the trend.

Tinubu further noted that Kaduna, as a major gateway to Northern Nigeria, deserves quality infrastructure to support commerce, mobility and regional development.

Making his remarks, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, said the project underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that directly impacts the lives of Nigerians.

He said, the reconstruction of the road will improve security, unlock the area’s agricultural potential and contribute to the administration’s efforts to tackle hunger through infrastructure development.

The minister noted that the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration were beginning to yield positive results, emphasising that despite inheriting significant challenges in 2023, the government had continued to deliver transformative infrastructure projects across the country.

He said: “By embarking on this project, Mr President is fulfilling his promise to the people. It will also trigger an agricultural revolution in the area.”

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