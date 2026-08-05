Security threat: Wike bans okada, keke operators in FCT, plans to clear territory of beggars

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital, Barr Nyesom Wike has announced on Tuesday that commercial tricycles, popularly called Keke Napep, and commercial motorcycles known as Okada, will be permanently excluded from operating in central Abuja.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, Wike said the decision followed a security council meeting held earlier in the day.

According to him, the two-wheeled and three-wheeled operators are no longer just a traffic nuisance but a direct security risk to residents.

“You mentioned Keke Napep and Okada. This morning I signed the approval because at our security council meeting we agreed that beyond causing a nuisance, they now pose a security threat,” Wike stated.

“I have directed security agencies to identify specific zones where Keke Napep and motorcycles will not be permitted. A total ban across the entire FCT would be difficult, especially in outlying areas.”

The Minister also addressed the growing number of homeless persons and street beggars in the capital.

He said the administration will not allow destitute individuals to roam the city centre, and that government cannot take on the burden of housing them.

“We are working out the logistics and just need approval to proceed. Even the destitute and beggars are everywhere. Each time we clear them, they return. Some people ask why we don’t provide accommodation for them. How long can we keep doing that? That would only encourage more people to migrate here from Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Kaduna. Where will the funding come from?” he asked.

Wike stressed that both measures, restricting Keke and Okada in the city core and clearing street beggars, are aimed at protecting security and maintaining order in Abuja.

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