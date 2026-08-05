Osun Muslim leaders lament under representation in Adeleke’s govt

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas in Osun State have criticised the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke over what they described as inadequate representation of Muslims in key political and administrative positions in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Tuesday, the President of the group, Sheikh Qozeem AbdulRahaman, and Secretary-General, Malam Abdulganiy Sahid, alleged that key political and administrative positions have disproportionately favored Christians and individuals from the governor’s hometown of Ede.

They cited the offices of the governor, deputy governor, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip, among others, as positions currently occupied by Christians.

The group further claimed that only seven of the 24 commissioners in the state are Muslims, describing the pattern as a source of concern among members of the Muslim community.

“Beyond infrastructure, representation matters in every democratic government. While appointments are naturally at the discretion of the governor, many Muslims have expressed concern about what they perceive as an imbalance in key political and administrative positions,” the leaders stated.

Highlighting the upcoming poll, the coalition drew attention to the candidacy of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), whom they described as a respected Muslim native of Osun seeking the mandate to govern.

“We are not asking Muslims to support him merely because he is a Muslim.

“We urge every voter to consider his character, competence, experience, leadership qualities and vision for Osun State. Let every eligible Muslim collect his or her Permanent Voter’s Card, come out peacefully on election day and exercise the constitutional right to vote,” he added.

In light of mounting political tensions ahead of the election, the stakeholders commended the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies for maintaining law and order.

They, however, urged security operatives to intensify efforts to protect lives and property without yielding to political interference or propaganda.

The coalition called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to ensure that the August 15 election is peaceful, credible, transparent, and reflective of the genuine will of the Osun electorate.

For a better society

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