Osun 2026: Accord, APC trade accusations over incessant killings

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Imole Campaign Council has refuted claims that Governor Ademola Adeleke attacked President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the governor only appealed to the President to enforce free and fair elections in Osun State.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Akogun Lere Oyewumi and sent to political correspondents in Abuja, the Council described reports credited to the Osun APC branch as “misinterpretation and a falsification” of the governor’s remarks.

The Council said Governor Adeleke’s message was a passionate plea to Mr. President, as “the father of all,” to intervene and stop the killings, maiming and intimidation of residents and members of the Accord Party in the state.

“At no point did the governor attack or deride the president,” the statement clarified, adding, “Governor Adeleke only called the attention of President Tinubu to the ongoing repression and intimidation of Osun residents.”

According to the Council, the governor specifically urged the President to call the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to order, to prevent a recurrence of the political violence that characterised past elections in the state.

The statement further alleged that the security situation in Osun has deteriorated in recent months, adding, “The governor only informed the president of constant killing that is driving towards genocide.”

It claimed that the Accord Party has lost seven members, while more than 20 others have sustained gunshot injuries in the last three months. It added that over 60 Accord members are currently in what it called “illegal police detentions.”

The Council also recalled the 2022 governorship election, alleging that 45 supporters of Governor Adeleke were killed by suspected APC thugs, stating further that “The police did not raise a finger to prosecute suspected APC thugs who killed our members during the 2022 elections,” the statement said.

On governance, the Council defended the Adeleke administration against accusations of financial impropriety by the Osun APC.

It said the governor also drew the President’s attention to the ongoing local government crisis, alleging that over N350 billion of local government funds had been diverted by “illegal APC operatives” whose tenure had lapsed.

The Council concluded that Osun under Governor Adeleke runs a transparent government.

“The lies and concoction on Osun finance levelled by the Osun APC falls flat because Osun has won several awards on budget transparency and came third nationally on auditing responsiveness.

“The Adeleke administration runs a due process and transparency based government with massive good governance delivery across all the sectors,” it said.

Earlier, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has asked Governor Adeleke to stop casting aspersions on the President and other APC leaders, and to focus on issue-based campaign

Senator Bashiru spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, reacting to comments made by Governor Adeleke at a campaign rally in Osogbo on Monday. The governor had alleged that extrajudicial killings were occurring in the state and called on President Tinubu to intervene.

“President Bola Tinubu, something is happening in Osun that you have not moved to put an end to. They are killing our people. You are the President; you are the father for all of us,” Adeleke said at the rally.

He also referenced the 1983 political crisis in Yorubaland and warned that “Osun will not agree” to rigging.

Reacting, the APC National Secretary however dismissed the claims, describing them as a sign of fear ahead of the August 15 poll.

“How can a sitting governor be crying over rigging in an election that is coming up in eleven days from now when in politics 24 hours is enough to change things,” Bashiru queried adding that the governor’s outbursts were born out of the fear of imminent defeat.

According to him, if Adeleke truly had achievements to showcase, he should be campaigning on them instead of blaming the President and the immediate-past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Bashiru, who hails from Osun State, pointed to what he described as failure of the Adeleke’s administration.

“In infrastructure, over 20 roads in Osun are in a dilapidated state while in social services like education there is about 30,000 teachers deficit,” he said and added that fixing those roads would boost the economy and addressing the teacher shortage would create jobs and improve education.

The APC scribe also stated that endorsing President Tinubu for 2027 does not guarantee Adeleke a second term.

“He must face his political woes squarely,” Bashiru said, noting that the growing popularity of APC and its candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, was evident in the large turnouts at rallies.

Meanwhile, the APC National Headquarters has reinforced the position of the Osun chapter.

In an earlier statement signed by the party’s spokesperson in Osun State, Kola Olabisi, the party accused Adeleke of fuelling, promoting and bankrolling political violence in the state.

“One would have expected the sinking governor to state why he has made the State Government House a refuge for political hoodlums who have been on the wanted list of the police and why he has been empowering dangerous political thugs with juicy political appointments,” Olabisi said.

The party further questioned why the governor was granting “undeserved and questionable amnesty” to political thugs serving jail terms days to the election. “Competition is strange to Adeleke, that is why he is crying of political persecution all over the place without any tangible proof,” the statement concluded, insisting that the August 15 election would be the true test of the governor’s performance.