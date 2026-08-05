Ohanaeze celebrates her excellency Amb Bianca Ojukwu @ 58: A shining symbol of Igbo excellence, Nigeria diplomacy 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide heartily congratulates Her Excellency, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the joyous occasion of her 58th birthday.

As a former Miss Nigeria, Miss Africa, Miss Intercontinental, an accomplished lawyer, diplomat, former Ambassador and now Nigeria’s Chief Diplomat, Her Excellency has continued to distinguish herself through exceptional service, intellectual depth, patriotism and unwavering commitment to projecting Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

Her remarkable journey remains a source of pride and inspiration to Ndigbo, Nigerian women and the younger generation.

On this auspicious occasion, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, *Senator Azuta Mbata,* aptly states:

“Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, embodies the resilience, dignity, brilliance and excellence for which the Igbo nation is renowned. As she celebrates her 58th birthday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide rejoices with her and prays that Almighty God will continue to grant her wisdom, sound health, and greater strength to serve Nigeria and humanity with distinction.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wishes Her Excellency many more years of fruitful service, divine grace, enduring fulfilment and greater accomplishments as she continues to uphold the noble ideals of integrity, diplomacy and national development.

Happy 58th Birthday, Your Excellency.

Signed

*Ezechi Chukwu, Ph.D*

Global Publicity Secretary

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide