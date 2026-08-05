OAU unveils logo, mascot for 2026 WAUG

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has unveiled the official logo and mascot for the 2026 West African Universities Games (WAUG), as the institution intensifies preparations to host the regional sporting event.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, unveiled the symbols during a press conference held at the university, on Tuesday.

He noted that the official logo reflected the ideals of excellence, unity, resilience and healthy competition, while the mascot represented the energy, courage, friendliness and hospitality associated with OAU and Nigeria.

“Today’s event goes beyond the unveiling of artistic symbols. It represents the unveiling of a vision, a commitment and a promise.

“It is our declaration that Obafemi Awolowo University is fully prepared to welcome the brightest student-athletes from across West Africa to an unforgettable festival of sports, friendship, scholarship and cultural integration,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Bamire stressed that hosting WAUG 2026 was not merely an institutional responsibility but an opportunity for OAU to promote sports, youth development, regional cooperation and cultural integration across West Africa.

He added that the Games would bring together student-athletes from universities across the sub-region in a celebration of sports, friendship, scholarship and cultural diversity.

Bamire noted that the WAUG had over the years served as an important platform for strengthening relationships among universities in the sub-region, adding that sports had the capacity to bridge national, linguistic, ethnic and cultural differences.

The Vice-Chancellor however assured participating institutions that the university was leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the Games.

“Our goal is to host a tournament that will become a benchmark for future editions in terms of organisation, hospitality, safety, fairness and excellence,” he said.

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