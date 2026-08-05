Nigeria targets 30% electrification of health facilities by 2027

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable 24-hour electricity to at least 30 percent of health facilities nationwide by the end of 2027, as it approved a financing framework and a series of institutional reforms to accelerate the electrification of the health facilities.

The approval was given on Tuesday at the third meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) of the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative (NPHI), a presidential initiative jointly coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Power to drive sustainable energy access across the health sector.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the steering committee approved a financing framework, endorsed institutional reforms, and cleared eight private sector proposals for further engagement to fast-track implementation of the initiative.

He said: “This is progress with respect to the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative that was established by Mr. President after the National Dialogue in December 2025. Today, the National Steering Committee is meeting for the third time.

“The Steering Committee has considered the report of the Technical Committee, and members were particularly happy with the progress made so far. The membership reflects a broad partnership involving the federal government, state governments, the private sector, and development partners”.

Salako disclosed that the committee approved a framework for financing the initiative and another for facility energy management to ensure every participating health institution has a structured system for managing its energy assets.

He informed that Energy Management Teams have already been constituted in federal tertiary hospitals, while state governments have been encouraged to establish similar structures in their health facilities.

The minister further said the committee approved continued engagement with eight private sector proposals shortlisted by the Technical Committee from about 70 submissions received after the National Healthcare Electrification Investor Matchmaking Week held in Lagos.

He noted that the initiative would now be institutionalized through dedicated budgetary provisions and the establishment of a project coordination unit with full-time staff.

Responding to questions on when blackouts would be eliminated in tertiary hospitals, the minister said the objective should be viewed within the broader national effort to improve electricity supply.

He said: “What we should be asking is the timeline for eradicating blackouts from our country. That is a work in progress. But what Mr. President has done by democratising the energy provision space has created opportunities like this. We are confident that Nigeria will gradually eliminate blackouts,”.

On the progress made within the first eight months of the initiative, Salako said significant attention had been devoted to establishing governance structures while implementation projects continued simultaneously across all levels of healthcare.

“We have used the eight months to build the governance structure. At the same time, electrification projects are ongoing at primary healthcare centers, secondary facilities through state governments, and tertiary hospitals. The REA alone has energised about 100 hospitals nationwide.

“This platform will also create a central database that makes every healthcare electrification project in the country visible,” he said.

Clarifying the 30 per cent target, the minister said the government was working towards ensuring that at least 30 per cent of Nigeria’s health facilities enjoy uninterrupted electricity by the end of 2027.

He added that different energy technologies would be deployed depending on the needs of each facility.

He said: “There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some facilities will use mini-grids; others may adopt gas-powered systems or other solutions. We will deploy whatever technology best suits each location,”.

The minister of power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to the initiative, describing it as one of the flagship programs of the Tinubu administration.

He said energy for health remains the most advanced of the administration’s three priority energy programs, alongside energy for education and agriculture.

“Energy for Health is one initiative that Mr President fully supports. You have my total commitment to ensuring its success,” Tegbe said.

He stressed that the focus would now shift from groundbreaking ceremonies to commissioning completed projects.

“Enough of groundbreaking and media events. We want to start commissioning projects. We want Nigerians to see teaching hospitals, state hospitals, and primary healthcare centres that have been fully energised,” he said.

Tegbe said reliable electricity is critical to improving healthcare delivery and ending dependence on generators during medical emergencies.

“I want us to stop this idea of rushing generators to hospitals during emergencies. That should become a thing of the past. Whatever resources are required, we will continue to prioritise this initiative while ensuring value for money,” he added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, said access to reliable and sustainable electricity is fundamental to building a resilient healthcare system.

He noted that uninterrupted electricity is essential for powering life-saving medical equipment, preserving vaccines, supporting laboratory services, and strengthening emergency response systems.

“The Nigeria Power for Health Initiative represents a commendable inter-ministerial collaboration that brings together government, development partners, and the private sector to tackle one of the most critical infrastructure challenges facing Nigeria’s health institutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Power remains fully committed to supporting policies and programs that will expand access to reliable and sustainable energy for health facilities across the country. We believe stronger collaboration and innovation will accelerate implementation and significantly improve healthcare outcomes in Nigeria,” he noted.

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