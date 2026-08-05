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National unveiling of lead fellowship, held at National Assembly in Abuja

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National unveiling of lead fellowship, held at National Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0106

L-R… Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Students’ Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon; Executive Lead, Gender Mobile Initiative, Omowumi Ogunrotimi and Representative of the Speaker/ Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, during the National Unveiling of the Lead Fellowship, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R… Deputy Vice Chancellor (Innovation & Research) Delta State University, Prof. Douglason Omotor; Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Ekiti State on Students Affairs, Ms. Modupe Adetiba; Member House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai and Executive Lead, Gender Mobile Initiative, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, during the National Unveiling of the Lead Fellowship, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R… Secretary-General, Conference of Speakers and President African Legislatures, Dr. Dapo Oyewole, Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Hon. Henry Nwawuba and National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Akinteye Afeez, during the National unveiling of the Lead Fellowship, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara .

 

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