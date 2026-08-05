Kano Assembly suspends three council chairmen

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairmen of Bebeji, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government Areas from office for a period of three months.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on New Media, Ibrahim Adam, in a post on his verified Facebook page.

“The Chairmen of Bebeji, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government Areas have been suspended from office for three months by the Kano State House of Assembly.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official details have been provided regarding the circumstances or allegations that led to their suspension.

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